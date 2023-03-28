Where to brunch (and have dinner) on Easter Sunday

Bambara Kitchen & Bar at Kimpton Marlowe Hotel Bambara Kitchen & Bar will be serving its new brunch menu created by executive chef Adam Resnick. Some of Resnick’s recommendations include the wagyu brisket hash, the buffalo chicken sandwich, and the new smoothie flavors — banana, berry, and mango. There will also be an Easter special of grilled lamb skewers with jasmine rice, mint chermoula, and Swiss chard. Adults can enjoy mimosas and espresso martinis while kids can order Shirley Temples with Peeps marshmallows. 7:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. 25 Edwin H Land Blvd., Cambridge. hotelmarlowe.com

Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 9, and restaurants across Greater Boston are offering special menu items for the holiday. Here are some ideas for where to make reservations.

Advertisement

Artisan Bistro at The Ritz-Carlton will have a special brunch on Easter Sunday with antipasti, seafood, crêpes, and more. Don Riddle Images

Artisan Bistro at The Ritz-Carlton Executive chef Jim Lyons and his team will present a special brunch for Easter Sunday with the “Breakfast Experience.” It includes classics like eggs Benedict and pancakes, salads, antipasti and charcuterie, baked goods, beef and lamb, seafood, crêpes, and a selection of desserts. For seasonal bubbles, guests can opt to add the “Chandon Ritz Spritz” with Chandon Garden Spritz, orange, and rosemary. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Children are $45, Adults are $95.10 Avery St., Boston. ritzcarlton.com

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Grill 23 & Bar Along with the regular dinner menu, Grill 23 & Bar will be serving an Easter brunch. They will have banana foster French toast, a pastry basket, avocado toast, and a pastrami Benedict. 10:30 a.m.–3 p.m. 161 Berkeley St., Boston. grill23.com

Rochambeau will offer specials for Easter. Rochambeau

Rochambeau Rochambeau will serve its traditional menu of French cuisine with a couple specials. For Easter only, the restaurant will offer soft-shell crab with stuffed piquillo peppers, chouriço, lightly smoked tomato sauce, and basil and roasted leg of lamb with farro with pine nut gremolata, Swiss chard, ramp, and rosemary jus. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. 900 Boylston St., Boston. rochambeauboston.com

Advertisement

Harvest The restaurant will be serving a three-course prix fix menu for brunch and dinner with an optional wine pairing. There are also brunch cocktail options, including “Brattle in Bloom” with Lillet Rosé, grapefruit, and prosecco. Some of the menu items include bay scallop ceviche, rabbit pappardelle primavera, filet mignon au béarnaise, and surf & turf eggs Benedict. 11 a.m.–9 p.m. $80. 44 Brattle St., Cambridge. harvestcambridge.com

Puritan & Co. will offer a three-course brunch menu for Easter Sunday. Brian Samuels

Puritan & Co. Puritan & Co. has a special three-course brunch menu for Easter Sunday. For appetizers, guests can choose smoked bluefish toast, potato-leek soup, a crab cake, burrata, or greek salad. For entrées, they can pick a wild mushroom and kale scramble, grilled skirt steak and eggs, phyllo-wrapped cod, shrimp and grits, or orecchiette. The two courses will be followed by a chef special dessert. There will also be a la carte items for kids. 10:30 a.m. $65. 1166 Cambridge St., Cambridge. puritancambridge.com

Pelham House Resort The hotel’s restaurant Easter brunch buffet will begin with a raw bar, sushi, and brunch cocktails. Guests will be seated to enjoy an omelette station, ribeye carving station, brioche French toast, eggs Benedict, a dessert buffet, and more. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Children under 12 are $65, Adults are $130. 14 Sea St., Dennis Port. pelhamhouseresort.com

The Lexington Restaurant will have a three-course Easter brunch menu. Brian Samuels

The Lexington Restaurant The Lexington will have a three-course menu for the holiday. Appetizer choices include a crab cake, local baby greens salad, or pastrami smoked salmon. Entrée options are steak and eggs, a wild mushroom scramble, or grilled salmon. Guests can choose chocolate orange cake, limoncello cheesecake, or grilled banana bread for dessert. The restaurant is also offering an a la carte menu for children ages 12 and under. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. $50. 100 N. First St., Cambridge. opentable.com

Advertisement

Maddie Browning can be reached at maddie.browning@globe.com.