Where to get clam pizza in the Boston area

Frank Pepe’s might be an iconic New Haven export, but Boston has plenty of homegrown clam pizzas, too.

Area Four has a fun, wide-ranging menu befitting its eclectic Kendall Square clientele: grain bowls, salads, meatballs, gyros made with local veggies. But the pizza — foldable, blackened and bubbly, deeply satisfying — is the main attraction. The clam pizza ($18/$27) gets a spicy zing from hot pepper, and the clams are plentiful. Various locations, www.areafour.com

Robert Sisca’s Banks Fish House offers a New England twist on the classic clam pizza: This Back Bay version is called the “chowda” flatbread ($24), and it comes with crème fraiche, smoked bacon, clams, potatoes, and oyster crackers — no spoon required. Add caviar, if you like. 406 Stuart St., Boston, 617-399-0015, www.thebanksboston.com