Where to get clam pizza in the Boston area

Frank Pepe’s might be an iconic New Haven export, but Boston has plenty of homegrown clam pizzas, too.
Area Four has a fun, wide-ranging menu befitting its eclectic Kendall Square clientele: grain bowls, salads, meatballs, gyros made with local veggies. But the pizza — foldable, blackened and bubbly, deeply satisfying — is the main attraction. The clam pizza ($18/$27) gets a spicy zing from hot pepper, and the clams are plentiful. Various locations, www.areafour.com
Robert Sisca’s Banks Fish House offers a New England twist on the classic clam pizza: This Back Bay version is called the “chowda” flatbread ($24), and it comes with crème fraiche, smoked bacon, clams, potatoes, and oyster crackers — no spoon required. Add caviar, if you like. 406 Stuart St., Boston, 617-399-0015, www.thebanksboston.com
In Newton, Babbo ex-pat (and central Connecticut native) Mario LaPosta pays homage to the clam pies of his youth at da LaPosta. His chewy dough blend was developed with Utah’s Central Milling using an organic whole-wheat flour, naturally leavened and with no commercial yeast. This pie ($22) is topped with Manila clams, pancetta, oregano, chili, pecorino, and a hint of garlic. 825 Washington St., Newton, 617-964-2665, www.delaposta.com
Michael Serpa’s new Little Whale Oyster Bar in the Back Bay is a sleek, refined spot for crudos, toasts, and a simple white clam flatbread ($26). Nothing gloppy or oversized here, just a delicate assemblage of parm, arugula, and juicy bivalves. 314 Newbury St., Boston, 857-277-0800, www.littlewhaleboston.com
Waypoint, on the edges of Harvard Square, is a reliable sanctuary for seafood in many forms: There’s a rollicking raw bar, fried treats like smelts and octopus, and pastas swirled with uni and lobster. Thin, charred chopped clam pizza ($24) is a signature, dotted with pecorino, lots of parsley, and chilies. 1030 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, 617-864-2300, www.waypointharvard.com
