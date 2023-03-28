Recipe: A make-ahead baked omelet for a no-fuss Easter menu

To make sure you spend Easter with family and friends — rather than running around in the kitchen — we’ve prepared a delicious, relatively hands-off spread that you can make mostly in advance. A baked omelet with shredded zucchini and nutty Gruyère cheese takes only about 20 minutes of active work. Frozen artichokes make quick work of a hearty side dish with Yukon Golds and fresh parsley. And frozen peas get an easy upgrade with chopped mint and briny feta.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

This baked zucchini omelet is what Australians refer to as a “slice.” Flour and leavening give the eggs sturdiness and a little lift so the finished texture is firm and sliceable. Made with fresh chives (or scallions) and (optional) ham, our recipe comes together quickly and easily and without any ingredients that typically require precooking. Gruyère cheese, mixed into the batter and sprinkled on top just before baking, adds a creamy, subtly nutty flavor.

Don’t forget to squeeze the zucchini after salting. This step removes the excess moisture that otherwise would water down the flavor and texture of the “slice.”

Serve warm or at room temperature, cut into squares.

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus more for the baking dish

1 pound zucchini, shredded on the large holes of a box grater (4 cups)

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

5 large eggs

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives or scallions

2 ounces sliced deli ham, chopped (optional)

4½ ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (generous 1 cup), divided use

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Brush an 8-inch square baking dish with oil. In a medium bowl, toss the zucchini with ½ teaspoon salt; let stand for about 5 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the eggs and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Add the flour and baking powder, then whisk until just combined.

Using your hands, squeeze the zucchini to remove excess moisture, then add to the egg mixture along with the chives, ham (if using), and all but 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Fold with a silicone spatula until well combined, then pour into the prepared dish and spread into an even layer. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and drizzle with the oil. Bake until golden brown and set, 30 to 35 minutes. Cut into pieces and serve warm or at room temperature.

Yukon Gold and Artichoke Hash Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Yukon Gold and Artichoke Hash

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Fresh artichoke hearts would undoubtedly be delicious here, but being pragmatists, we use frozen because they don’t require time-consuming prep. Thaw them, pat them dry, and halve them (quartered

artichokes can be used as is) and they’re ready for the skillet. This hash is great with eggs for breakfast, or serve it alongside just about any type of roast or braise.

Make sure to pat the artichokes dry after thawing; they’ll brown more quickly and deeply if excess moisture has been wicked away.

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 tablespoons salted butter

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 12-ounce bag frozen whole artichoke hearts, thawed, halved, and patted dry or frozen quartered artichokes, thawed and patted dry

1 medium garlic clove, minced

3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided

Lemon wedges, to serve

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, combine the potatoes, ¼ teaspoon salt, and 2 cups water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then cover and cook, stirring occasionally, until a skewer inserted into the potatoes meets a little resistance, 8 to 9 minutes. Drain in a colander and set the potatoes aside; wipe the skillet clean.

In the same skillet set over medium-high heat, combine the butter and oil; heat until the butter begins to foam. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Add the cooked potatoes, the artichokes, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are well browned, 8 to 10 minutes.

Off heat, stir in the garlic and 2 tablespoons of parsley, then taste and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the remaining parsley. Serve with lemon wedges.

Minty Green Pea Salad With Lemon and Feta Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Minty Green Pea Salad With Lemon and Feta

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Milk Street Facebook Community member Betsey Walker Culliton, of Austin, Texas, makes this simple, no-cook salad featuring frozen peas and fresh mint. She aptly describes it as “springtime in a bowl.” The saltiness of the feta is a perfect complement to the sweetness of the peas and freshness of the mint, and its creaminess pulls together all the elements. If the peas are damp after thawing, be sure to pat them dry, as excess moisture will dilute the flavors.

Be sure to grate the zest from the lemon before juicing it. It’s much easier to grate zest from whole fruits than from ones that have been cut and squeezed.

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced into rings

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

2½ cups frozen peas, thawed and patted dry

1 cup lightly packed fresh mint, torn

2 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (½ cup)

In a medium bowl, combine the shallots and ¼ teaspoon salt. Using your fingers, rub the salt into the shallots until they wilt. Stir in the lemon zest and juice, then let stand for about 10 minutes.

Add the oil, peas, and ½ teaspoon pepper; toss to combine. Add the mint leaves and feta, then toss again. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.