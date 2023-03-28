Boston, state leaders react to death of activist Mel King

City Council President Ed Flynn, son of former mayor Raymond Flynn who defeated King in the epic race, said King “made Boston a better city for all of us” and was a dear family friend.

King, who in 1983 became the first Black person to reach a Boston mayoral general election, was remembered for his role in improving race relations in the city.

Massachusetts public officials paid homage to former state senator and political activist Mel King, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 94 in his South End home.

“Throughout his life, Mel King worked tirelessly to bring out the best in people and help heal a divided city,” Flynn said. “He is an example of how words, actions and leadership can make a difference.”

Senator Edward J. Markey said King’s legacy will live on in the spirits of those fighting for justice. King, Markey said, taught him and others in the State House what it meant to fight for real racial, economic and social justice, and was a “trailblazer in all of its forms: civil rights leader, grassroots organizer, educator, writer, legislator.”

“From the time we were sworn in together as young State Representatives, to the long hours spent working in the legislature, Mel changed my life, as well as the lives of the Boston communities he fought for day-in and day-out,” Markey wrote. “For you, Mel, we will never stop fighting.”

Gov. Maura Healey said “The work and legacy of Mel King reverberate throughout Boston and well beyond the borders of Massachusetts.”

Mayor Michelle Wu said King’s ideas shaped generations of leaders.

“On behalf of the City of Boston, we send our deepest condolences to the King family and the many, many loved ones, mentees, and friends of Mel,” Wu said in a statement. “For decades, Mel King taught us all how to serve, how to build, and how to love.”

State Senator Lydia Edwards wrote a poem as tribute to King, whom she said was dedicated to “revolutionary connection,” radical political ideas, and love.

“All I can say is thank you,” Edwards wrote in the poem. “Thank you Mel for fighting, running, laughing, and living. Rest in power.”

City Councilor Kendra Lara said King’s death is a devastating loss for the community.

“Mel King was a giant, his legacy and work one of my greatest teachers,” Lara wrote in a tweet. “I pray the ancestors receive him with the love, grace, and reverence he deserves.”





