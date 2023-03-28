Driver involved in Hingham Apple Store crash indicted on second-degree murder charge

“The indictments allege that Rein was behind the wheel and operating his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the front glass window of the Apple Store,” the statement said. “Rein told police that the crash was caused by his foot becoming stuck on the accelerator pedal.”

A grand jury returned the indictments revealing the charges against Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, on Tuesday, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

The driver accused of ramming through the plate glass storefront of a Hingham Apple Store and causing an explosive crash that killed one man and seriously injured 22 others will face a count of murder in the second-degree, along with two dozen other charges, Plymouth prosecutors announced Tuesday.

The Nov. 21, 2022 crash at the Derby Street Shops sounded like an explosion, and the black SUV seemed like it was going 60 miles per hour, witnesses told police. It was about 10:45 a.m. when the 4Runner careened over the curb, through the wall of glass and the retail section, before becoming lodged against the back wall. People screamed and fled. Employees administered first aid. A day of shopping just ahead of the holiday season dissolved into terror.

A construction worker at the Apple Store, Kevin Bradley, of Wayne, New Jersey, died at the scene.

Rein told police he was looking for an eyeglasses store at the shopping plaza before the fatal crash, when his right foot got stuck on the SUV’s accelerator.

Aside from the second-degree murder charge, Rein was also indicted on a count of motor vehicle homicide, and a count of reckless operation of a vehicle, Cruz’s statement said.

Additionally, Rein will face 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, along with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Cruz said.

Rein will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court. A hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

