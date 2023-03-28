Driver rescued from steep embankment off cliff in Plymouth

They determined the sedan was not stable where it came to rest, the statement said.

Officers responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash at 4:39 p.m. off Manomet Point Road, in which a vehicle had gone about 20 feet down the rocky embankment, the statement said.

A driver was rescued from a car that crashed down a steep embankment in Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement by the Plymouth Fire Department.

Police and firefighters remained at the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday to pull the vehicle back up the embankment, the statement said.

Firefighters requested additional rescuing apparatus, including a brush truck equipped with a winch, the statement said.

Firefighters used the winch and a cable to secure the vehicle in place, the statement said, then used a stokes basket — a specially designed stretcher that can be lowered and raised using ropes — to remove the driver from the vehicle before pulling her back up to the road.

The driver was confirmed to be “female” by officials, but it is unclear whether it was a woman or a teenager. She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the statement said.

No hazardous materials were spilled from the vehicle, the statement said.

“This incident was unusual and dangerous, but our crews used their training and experience to quickly deploy a winch and stokes basket to secure the vehicle and rescue the driver,” said Plymouth Fire Department Chief Foley in the statement. “Our firefighters work hard between incidents to be ready for emergencies like this, and today that hard work paid off.”

No other information was immediately available.

Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.