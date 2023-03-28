Lawyers to make arguments to R.I. Supreme Court about legality of Chariho school committee appointment

The Richmond Town Council voted to replace him with Republican Clay Johnson, chair of the conservative Gaspee Project and a supporter of Parents United, which opposes “efforts to teach our K-12 students any divisive race-based or gender-based theory and any inappropriate and explicit sexual content.” His appointment left the 12-member school committee split evenly between conservatives and liberals.

The legal battle began in January after Gary Liguori, a Richmond Democrat, stepped down from the school committee for Chariho, a regional school district that includes the three small towns of Charlestown, Richmond, and Hopkinton.

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Supreme Court is poised to hear arguments in a case that reflects a wider ideological battle over public education but that hinges on narrow interpretations of state law and a rural town’s home rule charter.

But a lawyer for Democrat Jessica Marie Purcell filed a petition with the state Supreme Court, arguing that the Town Council illegally appointed Johnson and asking the high court to replace him with Purcell, who received the next-highest number of votes in November’s school committee election.

The legal arguments center on the Chariho Act — a 1958 state law which calls for town councils to select candidates to fill vacancies on the regional school committee — and the Richmond Home Rule Charter, which calls for the Richmond Town Council to fill vacancies by appointing the school committee candidate with the next-highest number of votes in the last election.

“First and foremost, the two laws do not conflict,” Purcell’s lawyer, Jeffrey L. Levy, wrote in a legal brief. “The Chariho Act requires the Council to appoint a replacement, and the Charter tells them who they must appoint.”

Levy agreed that the Richmond Town Council had the discretion to appoint any resident it chose to vacancies between 1958 through 2009. But that changed in 2009 with the ratification of the town’s Home Rule Charter, which requires the council to appoint the runner-up in the most recent election (if there is a runner-up), he said.

In this case, Purcell finished third in a race for two school committee seats with 1,469 votes — 27 votes behind the second-place candidate, a Republican.

“While there can be no doubt that the Council’s decision to ignore the Charter and appoint Johnson to the School Committee was politically motivated, this case is about the process, not the outcome,” Levy wrote. “The Council is bound by the law and cannot simply pick and choose the law it prefers to follow to achieve a desired result.”

Even if the two laws did conflict, the Home Rule Charter would take precedence because it was passed more recently and it is more specific than the Chariho Act, Levy argued. “Consequently, Johnson should be removed from the School Committee and Purcell should be appointed to fill the vacancy,” he wrote.

Johnson’s lawyer, Joseph S. Larisa Jr., disagreed.

In a legal brief, Larisa argued that Johnson’s appointment to the committee is valid because the two laws do conflict. “A ministerial act is four-square inconsistent with a discretionary one,” he wrote. “Indeed, they are polar opposites.”

The Chariho Act allows the Richmond Town Council to choose any resident it wants for the vacancy, while the Home Rule Charter limits that “choice” to one resident, “effectively rendering it illusory,” he wrote.

“One is reminded of what Henry Ford once said about the Model T,” Larisa wrote. “He opined that a customer could have it painted any color he wants, as long as it is black.”

In this case, the Chariho Act takes precedence over the town’s Home Rule Charter because “it is black letter law that state law supersedes local laws when there is a conflict,” Larisa wrote. “That means the Act’s discretionary vacancy-filling provision trumps the Charter’s ministerial one.”

While the General Assembly ratified Richmond’s Home Rule Charter in 2009, that ratification did not repeal any part of the Chariho Act, he said. The ratification only repealed provisions of state law that were “specifically for the benefit of the town,” and the Chariho Act doesn’t fall into that category because it was for the benefit of all three towns in the regional school district, he said.

Larisa agreed the case is about the process and not the outcome. But he maintained the Richmond Town Council “possessed full discretion to appoint Clay Johnson or any other resident to the Chariho School Committee to fill the vacancy at issue before this court.” So, he said, Purcell’s petition must be dismissed.

In a reply brief, Levy wrote said Larisa’s “entire argument is premised on the fallacy that the Chariho Act says something that it very clearly does not say. If the General Assembly had intended to guarantee discretion to the Council that could not be revoked by the voters of Richmond, it easily could have done so.”

But it did not, so the Town Council “must defer to the voters and honor their oath to uphold the Charter,” Levy wrote. “Johnson should be removed from the School Committee, and Purcell should be seated in his place.”

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court are set for 11 a.m. April 13.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.