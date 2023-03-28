Man will be arraigned in 1993 slaying of Boston Housing Authority worker, Suffolk DA says

Michael Lewis, 62, is slated for a remote arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court on a new murder count for allegedly killing Housing Authority employee William Villani, 46, who served in the Pest Control Unit, in April 1993, said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office in a statement.

A man currently held without bail for allegedly shooting another man to death in South Boston in 1984 will be arraigned Wednesday on a new murder count in connection with the fatal 1993 beating and stabbing of a Boston Housing Authority employee, prosecutors said Tuesday.

In the Villani case, the employee went to his office on April 16, 1993, at 2 Sterling Square, and his body was found the next day, Hayden’s office said.

Villani had been beaten, stabbed, and shot, according to the statement, which didn’t say how authorities allegedly linked Lewis to the slaying, adding that more details would be disclosed at arraignment.

“Investigators never stopped digging into the terrible circumstances around William Villani’s death, but their efforts were stymied until more recent information came to light,” Hayden said in the release.

“This happens in cases sometimes, and there are two primary takeaways,” Hayden continued. “First, the Villani family will finally have some answers about William’s murder. Second, other relatives and friends of unsolved murder victims should never give up hope, because, as this case proves, there’s always the chance that vital information will come forward.”

Watson was previously arraigned last May on a separate murder charge in Suffolk Superior Court for allegedly killing Brian Watson, who was shot to death in July 1984. His body was found in September of that year in Manchester, N.H.

“Mr. Lewis adamantly denies any involvement in this 1984 incident and looks forward to confronting his accusers at trial,” said his lawyer, James L. Sultan, in a statement at the time of the May hearing.

Prosecutors said the Watson killing followed a dispute between two drug dealers. One dealer had told notorious crime lord James “Whitey” Bulger and Bulger associate Kevin Weeks that the second dealer, identified in court records as “Witness One,” was dealing angel dust in South Boston. In response, Bulger demanded $5,000 from the second dealer, as well as $1,000 weekly payments from his drug proceeds.

That prompted the dealer to enlist Lewis to threaten the man who had notified Bulger in an attempt to run him out of Boston, prosecutors have said.

On July 16 or 17 of 1984, the filing continued, “Witness One” and Lewis were driving around South Boston looking for the other dealer when they encountered Watson, who “himself was involved in the sale of ‘angel dust.’”

“While the three men drove around South Boston, Lewis suddenly turned to the back seat, pointed a firearm at Watson, and shot and killed him,” prosecutors have said. Watson’s body was discovered on Sept. 16, 1984. He’d been shot several times.

Bulger was bludgeoned to death in October 2018 in federal prison in West Virginia, where he was serving a life term for multiple murders and other offenses following his conviction in a sweeping racketeering indictment.

The next hearing in the Watson case is slated for April 25, records show.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen