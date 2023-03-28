Newton parents group wants school advisory panel; critics see attempt to stop district’s diversity efforts

The debate comes to a head Tuesday night at the Newton North High School Cafeteria when the School Committee is expected to hear public comment — at least 200 speakers are signed up, according to committee chairperson Tamika Olszewski — then decide whether to create the controversial panel.

Newton parents are divided on a new proposal that would establish an advisory panel of parents and teachers with sweeping influence over the city’s school system. Backers of the measure say it’s needed to improve communication between parents and the schools, but critics argue it is a veiled effort to dismantle a district racial equity policy.

Advertisement

On paper, the advisory panel seems innocuous. It would be composed of current NPS parents, district teachers, and members of the community. And its role would be simple: offer the School Committee advice that are non-binding, so long as the committee holds public votes on the panel’s advice.

“We feel like this is a formalized way to bring [parents’] concerns to the school administration,” said Irene Margolin-Katz, a Newton parent who backs the advisory panel. Right now, she said, “the School Committee is not hearing parents’ concerns.”

But a separate group of Newton parents contend that creating the advisory committee is part of a wider effort to minimize the diversity, equity, inclusion pledge the district passed less that three years ago.

Sana Fadel, a parent opposed to the advisory panel, said the unelected group the proposal would create could undo progress Newton has made on improving racial equity within its public schools.

“Any advances in students’ achievements that have been focused on underrepresented populations will reverse, we will have students [who do] not feel that school is a safe place,” Fadel said.

Last November, a group of parents — including Margolin-Katz and those who signed to create the new advisory panel — filed a separate letter to the district to revise its racial equity policy to one that erases the focus on race altogether.

Advertisement

The letter said the district should have a DEI “approach to education based on pro-human values that are fundamental to the fair treatment of all students, teachers and staff at NPS.”

Olszewski, the first Black woman elected to serve as the chairperson of the Newton School Committee, said the district adopted its statement on racial equity to “recognize the different racial demographics of our students.”

“If you don’t articulate [those values] clearly, then there is a vacuum,” Olszewski said. “And in that vacuum can breed all sorts of things that aren’t healthy, and aren’t conducive to really enriching learning experiences.”

Fadel and other critics said in a joint statement that the proposed language to replace Newton’s DEI policy was similar to material released by the Foundation Against Tolerance and Racism, which advertises itself as an nonpartisan organization that promotes “a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity.”

The national organization’s website features “The Pro-Human Pledge,” which calls for people to be treated “equally without regard to skin color or other immutable characteristics.”

Margolin-Katz said supporters of the proposed advisory panel are not affiliated with the national organization and rejected claims that there is an effort to undermine Newton’s racial equity efforts.

“We definitely support DEI goals,” she said. “I want the school system to address the racial gaps, economic gaps [among students]. That’s all I want.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Newton Teachers Association, which represents roughly 2,000 school employees, is urging its members to attend Tuesday’s meeting and oppose the advisory panel while reading from a prepared statement.

“This petition is rooted in an inherent distrust of educators: in their professional capabilities and their ideological intentions. We reject these assumptions and urge the Committee to deny this request,” the educators’ statement said.

The Newton advocacy group Families Organizing For Racial Justice also opposed the proposal and backed the schools equity efforts. Excellence for one child “can and should” look different than academic excellence for another, the organization said in a statement.

“They are two different people and they have two different needs. Our schools give kids what they need,” the FORJ statement said.

Newton is among the state’s largest districts, with about 11,700 students. More than half of its students are white, while about 20 percent are Asian, according to state demographic figures. Another 10 percent of students are Hispanic, and roughly 5 percent are Black. About 8 percent are described as “multi-race Non-Hispanic,” according to state data.

Earlier this month, Newton voters turned down a proposed tax increase that would have including $4.5 million for the city’s schools.

Enrollment in Newton’s public schools is on a decline, mirroring many other Massachusetts districts. The district reported about 11,700 students as of Oct. 1. Before the pandemic, Newton’s enrollment was around 12,600, according to a district report.

The debate around the proposed advisory panel comes as the city’s schools faced accusations of bias from the right-leaning group Parents Defending Education.

Advertisement

Last fall, the national organization filed a federal civil rights complaint with the US Department of Education against Newton North High School over whether a theater group illegally limited its auditions to people of color. Earlier this month, it said it filed a separate complaint over the high school’s Dover Legacy Scholars Program, a mentorship program for Black and Latinx students.

Critics like Fadel link the proposed advisory panel to a larger attack on the district’s DEI values, such as the complaints from Parents Defending Education.

“This current petition is just another tool to try to reverse Newton’s DEI values,” Fadel said.

More than 150 Newton residents have signed the petition backing an advisory panel that would serve the city “regarding the establishment of core principles” for Newton’s public schools.

In the petition, supporters pointed to signs that there is discontent within Newton’s schools, including a recent survey that showed less than one-third parents and guardians who responded believed the district was heading in the right direction. About 2,200 people filled out the survey.

“Newton Public Schools (NPS) has long held teachers and students to high standards with outstanding results, but in the last several years NPS has shifted away from a focus on academic excellence,” the petition said.





John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com. Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @mandy_mclaren.