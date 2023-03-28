One killed, multiple injured, in massive fire at New Bedford rooming house

Heavy smoke was visible and residents were jumping out, or hanging from, windows of the four-story building at 1305 Acushnet Ave., said Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

One person was killed and multiple people were injured in a massive fire at a rooming house in New Bedford Tuesday afternoon that drew scores of firefighters to the scene, officials said.

The fire was reported at around 3:15 p.m. after the department received a 911 call and a notification for an alarm activation, said Jake Wark, spokesperson for the state Department of Fire Services, in a phone interview.

According to city property records, the address is for Royal Crown Lodging, a 31-room building that occupies 1301-1307 Acushnet Ave.

The fire quickly grew to five alarms, drawing some 80 firefighters from local communities to the scene, officials said.

The building partially collapsed, New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger told media at the scene, according to WJAR-TV in Providence.

The fire raged for hours and efforts to put it out were ongoing as of 6:45 p.m., Wark said.

“Many” regional fire departments provided mutual aid, Wark said, and an ambulance task force was activated to assist in patient care and transport. “Multiple residents” were transported to area hospitals, Wark said, but declined to specify how many as he said the count was still “preliminary”.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending family notification, Wark said. The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, he said.

Nearby buildings were not affected by the fire, he said.

“New Bedford firefighters worked extremely hard to protect surrounding building from this very large fire,” Wark said.

The state sent a rehabilitation unit to support firefighters at the scene and a hazardous materials team to monitor air quality for potential harm to first responders and the community, Wark said in an earlier email.

No other information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.





Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.