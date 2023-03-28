Somerville’s current polyamorous people are much, much nicer than the Winter Hill Gang

What’s with the prudish pearl clutching? Who is this hurting?

Some comments on the story are over the top, with many suggesting that Western civilization as we know it is about to collapse because this ordinance recognizes nontraditional relationships.

After my colleague Meredith Goldstein wrote a story last week about the City Council in Somerville approving an ordinance to protect people in polyamorous relationships from discrimination, you could hear heads explode all over the place.

The people who pushed for this ordinance, and the people it protects, are decent, intelligent, tolerant, and engaged citizens, committed to equality, the sort of people who are a credit to their community; they are strong on committed relationships — plural — and the importance of consent.

In short, they are the opposite of the original boosters of nonmonogamy in Somerville, the Winter Hill Gang, a bunch of mobsters whose headquarters in the 1970s was a garage on Marshall Street.

The Winter Hill guys had wives, girlfriends, common-law wives, teenage girlfriends, and more girlfriends. Those relationships were a one-way street. The men exploited the women in their lives. They were not relationships founded on equality or respect.

The problem wasn’t that Winter Hill guys were polyamorous. It’s that they were polymurderous. Not to mention misogynistic.

Marshall Motors, the gang’s headquarters, was a body shop with service bays for 10 cars. Unlucky gamblers who owed Winter Hill money were marched into the office, where gang leader Howie Winter would show them a trap door in the middle of the floor. As mechanic’s drills hummed in the background, Howie explained the virtues of paying one’s debts.

The garage was a social club. Gangsters’ wives and girlfriends regularly dropped by, bringing food for the boys. After one of them dropped off some spaghetti and meatballs, Whitey Bulger, a Winter Hill guy from South Boston, tied her to a chair and repeatedly threw a knife into the cheesy wood paneling behind her.

Howie Winter did not approve of Whitey’s circus act, but said nothing about members of the gang engaging in polyamorous relationships.

At Bulger’s federal racketeering trial in 2013, when he was convicted of 11 murders, including a woman sexually involved with one of the Winter Hill guys, Winter Hill-style nonmonogamy was revealed in great detail. The love lives of Winter Hill gangsters Whitey Bulger, Steve Flemmi, and John Martorano were the subject of considerable testimony.

Flemmi and Martorano testified against Whitey, and Bulger’s lawyers tried to impeach their credibility by letting the jury know how poorly they treated women.

Whitey’s lawyer, Hank Brennan, explained how Flemmi, while in a long relationship with girlfriend Marion Hussey, started a sexual relationship with Hussey’s daughter, Debbie, when the girl was barely in her teens. Debbie Hussey was 26 when Bulger and Flemmi murdered her.

Whitey Bulger, who carried on simultaneous relationships with two women for decades, also had others on the side, including a 16-year-old when he was in his 40s.

“You want to talk about pedophilia,” Flemmi said, motioning toward Bulger at the defense table.

Flemmi, not too clear on the definition of pedophilia, claimed Whitey took the 16-year-old girl to Mexico.

Johnny Martorano, who admitted to murdering 20 people, began a relationship with a 15-year-old who was hanging around Marshall Motors. During her testimony, the woman went out of her way to point out that she was “almost 16″ when she began dating Martorano, 20 years her senior.

Advertisement

Flemmi, meanwhile, was at pains to point out that Debra Davis was “17 and a half” when he began his relationship with her.

“She was over the legal limit,” Flemmi noted.

As if that mattered to those guys. They murdered Debra Davis, too, when she was 26, just like the other Debbie.

For all those up in arms over Somerville’s new ordinance protecting polyamorous people from discrimination, rest assured that those who need that protection are good people who want to contribute to their community and treat their partners with respect. That’s more than the gangsters of Winter Hill ever did.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.