Suspect fled after police pursuit and crash in Charlestown; two firearms recovered

A suspect is at large and two firearms were recovered Tuesday after a police pursuit, a crash and a massive search in a Charlestown warehouse, officials said.

Around 12:27 p.m., the suspect, driving a green Dodge Charger GT, crashed into a guardrail near 200 Terminal St. after he was pursued by police, authorities said. Officers were attempting to stop the suspect on several warrants, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot down the road into 200 Terminal St., a large warehouse, Boyle said. A firearm was found in the Dodge Charger, police said. The car remained at the scene most of Tuesday afternoon, closed off with caution tape. The left-front side of the vehicle was almost completely destroyed.