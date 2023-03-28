Suspect fled after police pursuit and crash in Charlestown; two firearms recovered

A suspect is at large and two firearms were recovered Tuesday after a police pursuit, a crash and a massive search in a Charlestown warehouse, officials said.
Around 12:27 p.m., the suspect, driving a green Dodge Charger GT, crashed into a guardrail near 200 Terminal St. after he was pursued by police, authorities said. Officers were attempting to stop the suspect on several warrants, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle.
After the crash, the suspect fled on foot down the road into 200 Terminal St., a large warehouse, Boyle said. A firearm was found in the Dodge Charger, police said. The car remained at the scene most of Tuesday afternoon, closed off with caution tape. The left-front side of the vehicle was almost completely destroyed.
Boston police, State Police, and a State Police K-9 unit searched the building and the premises for several hours but did not locate the suspect, Boyle said. An additional firearm was found in the building, police said.
“The suspect is still at large,” Boyle said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”
Dozens of Boston police and State Police vehicles gathered in the area of the brick building, located below the Tobin Bridge. Authorities began to clear the area just before 4 p.m.
