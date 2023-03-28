‘Very disconcerting’: Worries mix with optimism at Pawtucket City Hall over Tidewater Landing

Monastesse’s comments came after a Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency meeting that, despite not actually being about Tidewater Landing, attracted a gaggle of reporters who peppered him with questions about it.

“I do have concerns,” Larry Monastesse, the chair of the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency, told reporters. “But I think we need to let the process play out. It’s not easy to raise money” right now.

PAWTUCKET — Crews were still at work on a rainy Tuesday morning at the Tidewater Landing soccer stadium site, but about a half a mile away in City Hall, questions continued to swirl over the project.

The agency Monastesse chairs was tasked with issuing $27 million in state-backed bonds for the project, but that still hasn’t happened yet. Monastesse said it was his understanding that the developers behind the $124 million soccer stadium project, which would house a new second-tier USL Championship team called Rhode Island FC, hadn’t raised enough money on the private side, which was holding up the process.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The news on the project from last week was “very disconcerting,” Monastesse said.

Advertisement

Monastesse also said he was surprised to learn that Fortuitous Partners, the developer behind Tidewater Landing, was still raising funds for the project in recent weeks: In December, the city was “getting all our ducks in a row” with approvals, he said.

Still, Monastesse noted that workers are still there on site.

“Somebody’s paying them,” he said.

That somebody is the private side, according to all parties involved: The public funding has not flowed to the project yet.

Bianca Policastro, the executive director of the Pawtucket Redevelopment Agency and the city’s director of planning and redevelopment, acknowledged recent “hiccups,” but pointed to the ongoing work as evidence that the project is moving forward.

And, asked why they’d start with work on the site even when all the money wasn’t yet available to finish it, Policastro said that’s not unusual.

Advertisement

“There’s not a single construction project of this caliber that would not start on the site readiness, the environmental remediation, the site prep,” Policastro said.

In other recent news, Rhode Island FC has said it’s evaluating its venue options for the start of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.