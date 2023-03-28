Woburn man, 46, dies after attack in Downtown Crossing on St. Patrick’s Day

The medical examiner’s office determined he died from blunt force trauma. Homicide detectives are investigating, police said. No arrests have been made.

In a statement , police identified the victim as Barry Whelan, who they said was taken off life support at an area hospital one week after the attack.

A 46-year-old Woburn resident who was found lying unconscious March 17 after a beating in Boston’s Downtown Crossing section has died, police said Tuesday.

Around 9 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, police received a report of a man on the ground near an ATM on Winter Street, police have said.

Advertisement

Whelan was lying “face up and unconscious” when police arrived, according to an incident report. Paramedics “stated that they believed they noticed a small abrasion to the back of the victim’s head.”

There have been 11 homicides in Boston this year, more than twice as many than at this time last year, when five slayings were reported, according to police.

Whelan, formerly of Dublin, is survived by his mother Valerie and brother Darren, both of Ireland, according to his obituary. Whelan will be buried in Dublin.

Police urged anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 617-343-4470 or the police department’s anonymous tip line at (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.