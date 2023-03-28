Two Alabama police officers shot, suspect in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama police officers are in critical condition after they were shot Tuesday evening by a man who later barricaded himself inside an apartment, city officials said.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 and reported that she had been shot. Officers arriving at the scene found the shooting victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening. The two officers were then shot and were transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The department did not immediately release their names.

The suspect was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said in a news release.