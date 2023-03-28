Let Waltham farm keep serving the public — and benefactor’s legacy

Re “In Waltham, concern voiced over historic farmland’s fate” (Metro, March 13): The plan for the City of Waltham to possibly reduce the Waltham Fields Community Farm is a disservice to the reputation of my ancestor Cornelia Warren, a lifelong philanthropist, who was particularly generous to the city where she lived most of her life. Her will specifies that the donated land be used for public benefit.

The farm meets the community’s desire to source whole foods, practice organic farming, build community through a cooperative effort, and produce and distribute healthy food to low-income families and schoolchildren. I have directly petitioned the city councilors to consider alternative contamination abatement options. This would allow the farm to continue serving the public and using the land that it has farmed for decades.