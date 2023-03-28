Bruins unable to get anything going against the Predators in failed bid to clinch Presidents’ Trophy

A chance to capture the Presidents’ Trophy passed by the Bruins Tuesday, via a 2-1 loss to the Predators at TD Garden. The Hurricanes’ lost to the Lightning, meaning the next chance for the Bruins (57-11-5) to clinch home ice for the playoffs will come Thursday against the Blue Jackets.

It was the perfect time for the tying goal, early in the third period, and there was Brad Marchand breaking shorthanded with Patrice Bergeron. They had a two on one.

Taking control of the third period — shots were 16-4 in Boston’s favor — meant more work for Juuse Saros. The Nashville netminder, who carries most of the playoff hopes for the Predators (37-28-8) on his shoulders, was solid when he saw the puck, and lucky when he didn’t on his way to 35 saves.

Saros nearly handed the Bruins their second whitewashing of the season, had David Pastrnak not slipped one top-corner with 0.3 seconds on the clock. The only shutout so far: a 3-0 home loss to Seattle on Jan. 12.

Linus Ullmark (21 saves) left for an extra skater with 1:57 left, and ex-Bruin Jeremy Lauzon sailed home a long-distance empty-netter with 1:19 remaining to put the Predators up 2-0.

The crowd got a rise out of green-light hits by Garnet Hathaway on Mark Jankowski, and Connor Clifton on both Luke Evangelista and Jankowski, but only for a few moments.

The last time the Bruins had faced the Predators, they were partying their way to a 5-0 win in Nashville. That Feb. 16 game featured a raucous appearance by the Bruins’ siblings, who joined their brothers for the trip.

Suffice to say, the Bruins could have used Jill Coyle’s energy Tuesday.

It was a sleepy opening two periods for both teams, one that saw Nashville’s Cody Glass break a 0-0 deadlock with 1:49 left in the second period.

Boston trailed, 1-0, after two.

The previous time the Bruins were behind at the 40-minute mark was on Feb. 14, the first game of the siblings trip. They won that game, 3-2, in Dallas.

Entering the third period, the sloppiness and sleepiness was evident in the special teams statistics. Both teams were 0 for 5 on the power play through 40 minutes, the visitors landing six shots and the Bruins five. Credit the penalty kills — and knock the power plays — for there being nearly as much shorthanded offense. Nashville had four shots on the PK, Boston three.

To wit: Jim Montgomery started his second unit to start the second period, with 1:02 left on an advantage. The Bruins didn’t land a shot.

The officials were as sleepy as the two teams. In the second period, Pastrnak boarded Kevin Gravel, but play continued for about 10 seconds as if the delayed call was on the Predators.

Not very smooth.

The scoreless first period was mostly a dry affair, but it did have a few interesting moments.

Brandon Carlo nearly scored a shorthanded goal at 16:25, taking a lead feed from Tomas Nosek and chipping a backhander off Saros’s arm. As the tumbling puck danced on the goal line, Evangelista scooped it out of danger.

It was close. The puck was on its edge as it bounced over blue paint, then red. A review by the league office in Toronto was at odds with the TD Garden crowd, which was certain it was being shown video evidence of the opening goal crossing into the white space.

Advertisement

The 1-0 goal did arrive when Glass, who snatched a loose puck that hit Hampus Lindholm in the high slot, snapped it past Ullmark on the Predators’ 19th shot.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.