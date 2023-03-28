Bruins’ dominance has been reflected in their impressive goal differential

Yet, for all the NHL’s mesmerizing goodies, its trophy case does not formally bejewel the club that finishes with the top goal differential each year.

Long before we became an every-kid-gets-a-trophy culture, the NHL brought the bling, dating back to the days when it had only six teams and some 120 players to divvy up the goodies. In that Original Six era, the list of those without their name on a trophy at the end of the season nearly was shorter than those who did. Not true in today’s Original 32.

As hardware goes, no league on planet Earth outshines the National Hockey League for size, number, and luminosity in the trophy department.

The top goal scorer gets the Rocket Richard Trophy. The best defenseman goes home with the Norris. The Vezina goes to the top goalie. Heck, voters drill deep into the data to recognize the best defensive forward and bestow the Selke, the award that one day could be renamed the Bergeron, with Patrice possibly to win it for a record sixth time this season.

But the team that beats the field in the category tied directly to wins and losses — goals scored vs. goals allowed — takes home nothing at all. The Diff gets short shrift.

The Bruins faced the Predators Tuesday night at the Garden and entered with a +118 goal differential, more than double the closest competition (Carolina +53). Jim Montgomery’s charges have dominated the metric all season and on Tuesday morning ranked second (275) only to Edmonton (291) for goals scored, while outright owning the goals-allowed category with 157.

The Bruins’ +118 differential ranked 21st all-time in league history, a category topped by the powerful 1976-77 Canadiens, who outscored the opposition by 216 goals — with 60 of their goals off the stick of Steve Shutt. Thought it would be Guy Lafleur, didn’t you? Flower, age 25, potted only 56 for that powerhouse iteration of the bleu-blanc-et-rouge.

More to the point, perhaps, the ‘76-77 Habs yielded only 171 goals while piling up their 387, setting a standard that survived even the prolific Oiler offensive era of the ‘80s led by Wayne Gretzky.

When figuring Stanley Cup title chances, the differential serves as slightly less of a harbinger than the Presidents’ Trophy, awarded each year since 1985-86 to the team that finishes first in the regular-season standings. Only eight of those 37 Presidents’ winners have gone on to win the Cup, including, most recently, the 2012-13 Blackhawks.

Across those same 37 seasons, the club with the strongest goal differential won the Cup six times, and once again it was the Blackhawks with their +53 in 2012-13 who did it most recently.

Note: Of the 20 teams to finish with a better differential than the +118 the Bruins totaled through 73 games, 10 went on to win the Cup. The bigger The Diff, the greater the chance of winning the Cup.

Meanwhile, largely mirroring the fact that the Bruins boast a bountiful lead in goal differential, no fewer than six of their players ranked in the top 10 for individual plus-minus, led by defenseman Hampus Lindholm (+47) in the No. 1 spot.

A reminder how individual plus-minus is calculated: Players are awarded a +1 or docked a -1 for each goal they are on the ice for in even-strength situations. The same math is applied when a shorthanded goal is scored. Power-play goals do not factor in the math.

Lindholm, who also has compiled a career-best production line of 10-39—49, has topped the plus-minus category throughout much of the season. Fellow blue liners Matt Grzelcyk (+45) and Brandon Carlo (+39) ranked Nos. 2-3, followed by Bergeron (+33) at No. 6, David Pastrnak (+32) at No. 8, and Charlie McAvoy (+31) at No. 9.

Again, that large cloud of +118 factors heavily in the individual numbers. In ‘76-77, the top six individuals in plus-minus were all Canadiens, led by Larry Robinson’s outrageous +120. The 6-foot-4-inch Big Bird, by the way, holds the career plus-minus mark of +722. Bobby Orr (+582) ranks No. 2.

The name that jumps out among this year’s leaders is Grzelcyk. That solid +45, a career best and only two ticks off Lindholm’s pace, refutes a constant drone of criticism around the 5-10 defenseman that he lacks size, endurance, and effectiveness.

A left shot, Grzelcyk has played up and down Montgomery’s backline order this season and has proven consistent and effective whether slotted in the first, second, or third pairing. He also can be devilishly clever walking the blue line as a power-play point man, but with Lindholm, McAvoy, and Dmitry Orlov higher in PP profile, he rarely sees that duty.

“He’s great at both ends of the ice,” said Montgomery. “He helps us facilitate our transition game, probably as much or more as any defenseman we have.

“His confidence, offensively, I feel has grown. I felt it wasn’t where it should be pre-Christmas, but since Christmas, he’s improved significantly, finishing plays in the offensive zone.”

Come playoff time, it doesn’t sound as if Montgomery will be listening to the Grzelcyk critics.

“I find him extremely competitive,” said Montgomery. “And I find he knows how to angle inside people’s arms, which allows him not only to kill the play defensively, but he’s carrying with speed so he actually can go get it and turn into offense.”

As is the case with team goal differential, there is no bling for individual plus-minus. The league established an award for it in 1982-83, but corporate sponsorship for it waned through the years.

Often true of math, the award lacked a certain, shall we say, sizzle. The final recipient was Pavel Datsyuk, the clever Red Wings center known as The Magician, who posted a +41 in 2007-08, pocketed the trophy, and — poof! — made it all ... go ... away.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.