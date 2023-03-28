Celtics Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon stop by the White House for talks on social justice initiatives

“A lot of people sitting around the table at the White House, from the DOJ, were very supportive and affirmed everything me, JB, and Grant were thinking,” Brogdon said Tuesday, before the Celtics faced the Wizards. “But we also, while sitting at that table, learned that Congress and all these other branches of power have to approve certain bills and policies before they get put in place.”

The three players met with White House and Justice Department officials about various social justice initiatives, including raising the age at which offenders can be considered juveniles and helping prisoners reintegrate into society after they’re released.

WASHINGTON — The Celtics hope they can visit the White House as a team next season to celebrate the championship they’re chasing this June. But on Monday night, Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, and Malcolm Brogdon went there to discuss more pressing matters.

Brogdon, Brown, and Williams are National Basketball Players Association vice presidents and have shown a desire to impact society with off-court work, too. They said Monday night’s meeting was another important step, but stressed that it should be more than just a photo op.

“We just sat down and had a conversation about some of the things that’s going on, how to use our platform more, how to collaborate, just get more involved,” Brown said. “I think that athletes have a tremendous platform, regardless if people want us to use it or not. But I think we’re here to do more than just play basketball games and get yelled at by angry fans. For us, to be able to use our platform is important and I’m excited about talking to the people — at least hearing their perspective — and trying to build a better future. "

Brogdon said that in addition to the productive conversations, it was also pretty cool to simply be on such hallowed ground.

“Honestly, amazing,” Brogdon said. “We got to see the Oval Office. We got to see a lot of history in there. Not a lot has changed other than maybe a few paintings on the wall and a few decorations around the Oval Office and White House that each president sort of comes in with. But not a lot has changed, which is awesome. So, it was a good experience.”

Pritchard returns

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard was cleared to return Tuesday after missing nine games with a heel injury and plantar fasciitis.

Pritchard’s heel was injured when Cavaliers center Eric Mobley landed on him during Boston’s March 6 loss to Cleveland.

“At first my adrenaline was running so I didn’t really notice it right away and then the pain came, so I knew something was up,” he said. “I’ll be fine. I took care of it. Obviously it’s something that might linger for a little bit, but it’s nothing serious.”

Pritchard has mostly fallen out of the regular rotation this year when the Celtics are whole. Coach Joe Mazzulla said that there won’t necessarily be extra motivation to get Pritchard some game reps before the playoffs arrive.

“He does a good job of maintaining his rhythm just by his work ethic,” Mazzulla said. “So regardless of the situation, I trust him, whether it’s tonight or whether it’s a Game 6 where we need 10 minutes, it doesn’t matter. I have complete trust in him. So, whatever the game presents, we’ll do.”

Honor roll

Brown was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 31.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as Boston went 3-0 last week.

“I don’t get too high when people celebrate and when people try to tear me apart or boo, I don’t get too low,” Brown said. “That’s just kind of what I learned early in this city, that you can’t let those highs or lows affect you. You’ve just got to stay consistent and that’s just kind of been my approach my whole career.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.