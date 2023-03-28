It’s no easy decision to leave college hockey for the pros. Just ask Bruins star Charlie McAvoy.

The weight of his choice – he had signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Bruins, leaving Boston University for good – was smacking him in the face.

He might have made the wrong decision. Or the right one. He didn’t know. He was 19.

“I remember how final it was,” McAvoy said, sitting at his stall in the Bruins’ dressing room at Warrior Ice Arena following Tuesday’s morning skate. “As soon as the pen touches the paper, that’s it.”

Six years ago Wednesday, and four days after the Terriers were eliminated in the NCAA West Regional Final in Fargo, N.D., McAvoy departed his dorm at BU for the last time. He stopped by Bruins general manager Don Sweeney’s office, a few streets away in Brighton. Member of the equipment staff handed him his Providence gear and former travel coordinator Whitney Delorey gave him his paperwork.

McAvoy and his now-fiancee, Kiley Sullivan, made a heavy-hearted drive from Brighton to Providence. They laugh about it now, but there wasn’t much she could tell him, he recalled, as he was “crying like a baby” on the hour-long trip.

“There weren’t many assurances,” McAvoy said. “I was betting on myself to go down there and play well, and get a chance the following year.”

His stay wasn’t long at the Regency hotel in Providence, where he was essentially in another dorm, with goalie Dan Vladar and another new signee, center Ryan Fitzgerald. McAvoy played more games of NBA 2K on XBox (with Malcolm Subban, Rob O’Gara, and Jake DeBrusk) than he did games for the Providence Bruins (four).

His two-week stint in the minors ended when Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo were hurt. From the day he was called up for practice, on April 10, McAvoy shattered the learning curve. He made a seamless NHL debut in Game 1 of the first round against the Senators. He logged 24:11 and was on the ice when scored the winning goal with 2:33 left.

“I remember not knowing if it was the right decision,” he said. “Obviously, it was. It was unfortunate with guys getting hurt. It was crazy. I remember that day, the pit in my stomach, was I doing the right thing?

“My conviction wasn’t 1,000 percent,” he said. “I was obviously more than 50, so that’s why I did it. Quinny [then-BU coach David Quinn] gave me a lot of confidence. He was like, ‘You’re ready, it’s your time to go.’ He was kind of the deciding factor, him believing in me and knowing I can do it.”

Another college sophomore is in McAvoy’s shoes. Ohio State’s season is over, and 22-year-old Mason Lohrei, the Bruins’ best defensive prospect, could sign an amateur tryout agreement this week. Like McAvoy in 2017, Lohrei is a top player on a tight-knit college team who has shown his readiness for the pros. His call will be just as tough.

The Bruins are as stacked as any NHL team in recent memory. There are NHL-caliber defensemen in Providence. The college experience is priceless.

McAvoy, like those around him six years ago, couldn’t offer Lohrei much advice.

“It’s a tough one,” McAvoy said. “When I came in, I felt there was room for me to poke my head in and see if I could stick around. Obviously we’ve had a crazy year, with a lot of established guys. In that regard, I’m not really sure what that looks like. Maybe it means he has more time than he thinks to make a decision.

“I did it, and I had times I wished I didn’t do it, and it was a little hurdle there for a month. Then all of a sudden, I’m playing in the NHL.”

Power play changeup

One interesting wrinkle at the morning skate saw Dmitry Orlov in David Pastrnak’s spot on the first power play unit, Pastrnak shifting to the second unit. That moved David Krejci to the right half-wall on PP2.

Pastrnak will start every power play, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said, whether it is with Patrice Bergeron and Marchand, or with Czech mates Krejci and Pavel Zacha. Unless, Montgomery added, Pastrnak is “really exhausted.” But “he seems to get pretty energized, though, when the ref goes like this,” Montgomery said, raising his arm as if signaling a delayed penalty.

In addition to his cannon of a slap shot, Orlov has shown Montgomery his ability to manipulate opposing penalty kills.

“He’s a creative hockey player,” Montgomery said. “He understands the game really well. He has a tremendous amount of poise. It doesn’t matter if he’s on his one-timer side, where he can use his bomb, or he’s on his forehand side. [At practice] he made plays on both sides of the ice. It just speaks to his hockey IQ.”

Around the rink

Linus Ullmark was scheduled to start in goal for Boston on Tuesday vs. the Predators … A day of rest did wonders for Bergeron, Marchand and Hampus Lindholm, who did not make Sunday’s trip to Carolina but returned to the lineup on Tuesday. All three have nagging injuries, according to Montgomery … Jakub Lauko, who sustained an upper-body injury Sunday, did not practice. “It’s day to day,” Montgomery said. “It’s nothing a 23-year-old won’t get over in due time.” Lauko turned 23 on Tuesday … Nick Foligno (knee) participated in practice for the first time since his Feb. 28 collision with Nikita Zadorov in Calgary. Taylor Hall (knee) was also present. Neither is expected to play in games before the postseason … Oskar Steen remains with the Bruins on emergency recall, but was scratched against the Predators … The combination of a Bruins win and Hurricanes regulation loss (against the Lightning) would clinch the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage for the playoffs. It would make the Bruins the third-fastest team to capture the Presidents’ Trophy (74 games), tying the 2001-02 Red Wings. The 1995-96 Red Wings did it in 71 games, the 2018-19 Lightning in 73 … Montgomery opened his pregame press conference by expressing the Bruins’ “deepest sympathies to the families and friends affected by the unfortunate shooting – again – [Tuesday] in Nashville.”

