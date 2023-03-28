Celtics, still oscillating between contenders and pretenders, suffer blowout loss to tanking Wizards

But as the game progressed, the Wizards’ confidence and interest began to swell, and the Celtics looked like the team whose season will end in two weeks rather than the one harboring big dreams. The Wizards scored whenever they pleased, however they pleased, and ultimately rolled to a 130-111 win that is a new candidate for Boston’s worst loss of this season.

Finally healthy, they’d rolled to three blowout wins in a row. And there was good reason to believe the run would continue against a lottery-bound Wizards team missing two of its top three scorers, in a road arena that was absolutely filled with green.

WASHINGTON — After an uneven stretch following the All-Star break, the Celtics entered Tuesday night’s game against the Wizards once again looking like championship contenders.

Advertisement

With the loss, the Celtics slipped 2 ½ games behind the Bucks with six remaining, taking some of the luster from Thursday’s showdown in Milwaukee.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics and Jaylen Brown added 18, but both players watched the final nine minutes from the bench, because the outcome was all but decided. The Celtics were just 11 for 44 from the 3-point line.

Kristaps Porzingis poured in 32 points to lead Washington, which shot 54.5 percent from the field.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Tatum started the night with a few easy drives. They were the kinds of simple plays that can set the tone against a Wizards team that appears to be mostly calling it a season. Boston’s offense turned a bit more drive-and-kick after that and the Celtics got plenty of open looks, but they simply could not convert them.

⋅ Tatum subbed out with 7:31 left in the first quarter, maybe his earliest rest this season. Boston led, 13-10, and it appeared that maybe the plan was to keep his workload light against an overmatched opponent. But Washington went on a13-2 run with Tatum on the bench. He checked in four minutes later and did not sit again until the start of the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

⋅ Mazzulla said he thought it was actually good for the Celtics when they fell behind the lowly Spurs by 8 points early in the first quarter Sunday, because it made sure that his team would not assume an easy win would just be handed to them. The start of this game felt somewhat similar, but the bounce-back did not come during the second quarter. Instead, Washington plowed into the lane time and again for easy buckets. It had to be concerning for the Celtics when they fell behind by 8 despite Washington going 1 for 11 on 3-pointers. Sure enough, Washington then connected on five triples in a row to take a 64-51 lead at the break.

⋅ Horford has been one of the league’s best 3-point shooters this season, and he’s been tremendously consistent. But he was simply off in this one. In the first half he air-balled one attempt badly before firing up another that barely skidded off the side of the rim. By the second half, Porzingis was essentially daring Horford to shoot. He was just 1 for 7 from beyond the arc through the first three quarters.

⋅ Horford also had issues slowing down Porzingis. The 6-foot-9 Horford remains a stout defender, but just wasn’t able to bother the 7-foot-3 Porzingis, who simply shot over him time and again with little trouble. Through three quarters Porzingis was 12 for 18 from the field with 27 points.

Advertisement

⋅ Even when the Celtics trailed by 13 at halftime, the deficit seemed quite manageable, especially considering the competition. But the Wizards were energized to start the third, and the Celtics played like they weren’t expecting it, as they were consistently unable and unwilling to stop simple cuts and drives to the rim. One of the worst moments came with 2:40 left and the shot-clock running down, when Kendrick Nunn slid to the hoop without a defender near him and threw down an uncontested dunk.

⋅ After a pair of turnovers by Brown early in the fourth, the second leading to an Avdija dunk that made it 107-85 with 9:21 left, Mazzulla made the surprising call to empty his bench and take out all of the starters. It’s not usually his style to make this move with so much time left, but maybe he was also seeking an injection of energy. And that’s what he got.

The Celtics needed less than three minutes to slice the deficit to 12, as a Pritchard 3-pointer with 6:40 left to make it 109-97. But the run mostly stalled there.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.