Tuesday’s spring training report: Red Sox finish with a .500 record

BREAKDOWN: The Red Sox finished their Grapefruit League season with a .500 mark (plus four ties) after a loss to the Braves in Fort Myers. Kutter Crawford went four innings, yielding five runs on seven hits (including a homer) and two walks.

NEXT: Opening Day is Thursday at Fenway Park. Corey Kluber takes the ball against the Orioles’ Kyle Gibson at 2:10 p.m. The game is on NESN and WEEI-FM 93.7.

