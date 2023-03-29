Senate panel finds that Credit Suisse helped ultra-rich Americans dodge taxes

The Finance Committee’s findings, the result of a two-year investigation, “underscores that these tax cheats often hide their assets with the willing assistance of bankers at foreign financial institutions.”

The report said Credit Suisse failed to report the transfer of $100 million in accounts of a US family with dual citizenship to offshore accounts without notifying the Justice Department, which would violate the plea agreement. The report also notes that, years after the plea agreement, Credit Suisse disclosed that there were 23 “potentially undeclared accounts” belonging to US citizens, each containing at least $20 million.

Advertisement

“It could be much higher than that,” said Ryan Carey, Senate Finance Committee spokesman. “We just don’t have much visibility into those accounts,” only that they contained at least $20 million.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said that the report detailed “legacy issues,” some extending back a decade. Since then, it has implemented policies meant to root out individuals seeking to hide assets from US tax officials. The bank added that it has been cooperating with the Senate committee, as well as the Justice Department “to address some remaining legacy conduct or policy concerns, and will continue to do so.”

“Credit Suisse does not tolerate tax evasion,” the statement said.

The accusations come during a turbulent period for Credit Suisse, which is now in the process of being gobbled up by rival UBS under a deal engineered by the Swiss government. UBS acquired Credit Suisse this month for $3.3 billion as concerns mounted over the bank’s stability. The move was intended to inject calm in the banking system, which was still reeling from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States. And though a measure of calm has resumed in the sector, UBS must still undertake the monumental task of merging with another behemoth.

Advertisement

UBS said Wednesday that it’s bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to lead the Swiss bank as it executes the government-orchestrated plan to take over Credit Suisse. Ermotti, who was the bank’s top executive for nine years and led a turnaround following the 2008 global financial crisis, will take over next Wednesday from CEO Ralph Hamers.

The Senate panel’s findings may be another headache in that process. The report’s authors believe that any entity that acquires Credit Suisse would be liable for any penalties resulting from violations of the 2014 plea agreement, in which Credit Suisse agreed to disclose all of its cross-border activities, among other measures.

In a statement to The Washington Post, UBS spokesman Erica Chase said: “As part of our due diligence related to UBS’s acquisition of Credit Suisse, we made an assessment of outstanding litigation and investigation matters. We expect the transaction will be accretive to our shareholders in a wide range of business scenarios.”