US regulators face tough questions on SVB, Signature Bank failures

Patrick McHenry, a North Carolina Republican who leads the House Financial Services Committee, questioned whether watchdogs should have done more as depositors yanked money from the lenders. He dubbed the exit of funds from the banks a “digital bank run.”

US bank regulators are facing tough questions from lawmakers over whether they were sufficiently prepared for this month’s failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

“Was there adequate planning for a large-scale bank run?” McHenry said at a hearing before the panel. Regulators in California, where Silicon Valley Bank was based, have said that investors and depositors tried to pull $42 billion from the bank, which is known as SVB, on March 9.

Michael Barr, the vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Chairman Martin Gruenberg, and Treasury Undersecretary Nellie Liang are testifying on the government’s response to the failures and broader efforts to calm nerves over the banking system. The three appeared on Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee.

SVB was the largest US bank failure in more than a decade, with about $209 billion in assets at the end of last year. Unlike previous banking blow-ups, where banks suffered from deteriorating loan quality, SVB suffered an interest-rate shock in its bond portfolio, which then led to a destabilizing deposit run.

The banking crisis has called into question how the sweeping regulatory reforms that followed the 2007-09 meltdown might have left dangerous gaps in the financial system — either through the ways regulators implemented them or through subsequent legislation that relaxed some of the parameters.

Regulators and lawmakers have cast much of the blame on management at the two firms. The FDIC has said its conducting an investigation into executives’ conduct.

The speed of the bank runs, particularly at SVB, has also sparked concerns over mobile banking. Last week, Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jane Fraser said mobile apps and consumers’ ability to move millions of dollars with a few clicks of a button mark a sea change for how bankers manage and regulators respond to the risk of bank runs.