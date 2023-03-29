Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Two king eiders were found in North Chatham.

An Atlantic puffin passed First Encounter Beach in Eastham, along with 790 black-legged kittiwakes and an impressive 59 Northern fulmar.

Recent sightings (through March 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.

One or two black-headed gulls continued in Hyannis Port and a glaucous gull continued at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville.

Sightings from Race Point Beach to Herring Cove in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 7 Northern fulmars, an American oystercatcher, a dovekie, 27 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 450 razorbills, a black guillemot, 50 black-legged kittiwakes, 30 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, 205 Northern gannets, 6 great cormorants, a black vulture, an American pipit, 10 snow buntings, and 10 common redpolls.

Other sightings around the Cape included a glossy ibis in Mashpee, a continuing willet in Harwich, great egrets several places including 2 in Chatham, a red crossbill in Wellfleet, 2 white-crowned sparrows in North Truro, and a palm warbler in the Beech Forest in Provincetown.