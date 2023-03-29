fb-pixel Skip to main content
Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Updated March 29, 2023, 43 minutes ago

Recent sightings (through March 21) as reported to Mass Audubon.

An Atlantic puffin passed First Encounter Beach in Eastham, along with 790 black-legged kittiwakes and an impressive 59 Northern fulmar.

Two king eiders were found in North Chatham.

One or two black-headed gulls continued in Hyannis Port and a glaucous gull continued at Dowse’s Beach in Osterville.

Sightings from Race Point Beach to Herring Cove in Provincetown included 2 Pacific loons, 7 Northern fulmars, an American oystercatcher, a dovekie, 27 common murres, a thick-billed murre, 450 razorbills, a black guillemot, 50 black-legged kittiwakes, 30 Iceland gulls, a glaucous gull, 205 Northern gannets, 6 great cormorants, a black vulture, an American pipit, 10 snow buntings, and 10 common redpolls.

Other sightings around the Cape included a glossy ibis in Mashpee, a continuing willet in Harwich, great egrets several places including 2 in Chatham, a red crossbill in Wellfleet, 2 white-crowned sparrows in North Truro, and a palm warbler in the Beech Forest in Provincetown.

If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.

