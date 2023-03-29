fb-pixel Skip to main content

Arrest made in connection with shooting at Wendy’s drive-thru in Lynn

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated March 29, 2023, 18 minutes ago

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Wednesday in Marlborough in connection with a shooting that occurred at a Wendy’s drive-thru window in Lynn on Feb. 7, according to Lynn police.

On the day of the incident, the suspect allegedly shot at a 16-year-old boy working at the drive-thru at the restaurant on Boston Street. The teenager sustained non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was arrested after a vehicle pursuit, and will face charges of armed assault with intent to murder and intimidation of a witness, according to police.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

No further information was available.


Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.

