Boston pizza shop owner accused of exploiting undocumented workers faces new charges

Papantoniadis, the owner of Stash’s Pizza in Dorchester and Roslindale who previously owned restaurants in several other communities, has been held without bail since his arrest on March 16.

Stavros Papantoniadis, 48, of Westwood, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on four counts of forced labor and three counts of attempted forced labor, US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office said in a statement.

A Boston pizza shop owner who is being held without bail on a forced labor charge for allegedly assaulting undocumented employees and pressuring them to work for low wages has been indicted on that count and six new charges, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

“Papantoniadis allegedly forced or attempted to force at least seven victims to work for him and comply with excessive workplace demands by means of violent physical abuse, threats of violence or serious harm, and repeated threats to report victims to immigration authorities to have them deported,” prosecutors said Wednesday.

It was not clear when Papantoniadis will be arraigned on the new charges.

“Based on the facts plead in the [initial] criminal complaint and supporting affidavit the charges contained in the indictment were expected,” his lawyer, Carmine P. Lepore, said in a statement. Lepore said previously in court that the workers’ allegations were fabricated.

In a March 21 ruling denying Papantoniadis bail, US Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein wrote that his “history of violence and threats puts potential witnesses at risk.”

“At this juncture, the evidence against him appears strong,” Dein wrote. “The government has met its burden of proving by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assume the safety of any other person and the community.”

Papantoniadis is accused of hiring undocumented immigrants from North Africa, Central America, and Brazil, and using violence and threatening to report them to immigration authorities if they refused to work long hours without proper compensation.

In court documents, federal authorities alleged that seven immigrants were victimized over a period of 15 years. Papantoniadis is accused of physically abusing them, sexually assaulting one worker, and warning them that police would side with him because he gave officers discounts.

One of those alleged victims, a man from North Africa, told authorities he worked up to 119 hours each week, according to an affidavit. Papantoniadis allegedly assaulted the man several times, once kicking him in the groin with such force he had to have surgery. In other attacks, Papantoniadis broke the man’s upper and lower teeth, authorities alleged.

“There is evidence that the defendant tried to intimidate at least one witness during the investigation, told him to lie to investigators, and threatened him for being a ‘snitch’ who lacked immigration status in the United States,” Dein wrote.

A search of Papantoniadis’s iCloud account also revealed several sexually explicit videos, which prosecutors allege depicted pain being inflicted on women and in one case a boy, according to testimony in court.

Lepore had argued during a recent detention hearing that the allegations against his client are extremely old and were fabricated by workers who have an incentive to lie because federal authorities have let them remain in the country because of the criminal investigation. He described Papantoniadis as “a family man” and urged the judge to release him on bail.

Lepore also said it’s unclear where the videos came from or whether people portrayed in them were actors. To claim they suggested Papantoniadis was “some kind of sadistic individual is absolutely ridiculous,” he said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.