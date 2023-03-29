Heading to Fenway for Opening Day? You better dress warmly.

Strong late-March sunshine keeps temperatures in the lower 50s this afternoon, making it one of the milder days of the next several. Average high temperatures this time of year are right around the 50-degree mark and will rise about another 10 degrees during April. Of course, even with warmer weather we can still experience cold and for those of you heading to the Red Sox tomorrow for Opening Day, you’ll need to bundle up.

It was a frosty start to the midweek along with temperatures below freezing with high relative humidity. This created a coating of white on most surfaces that quickly disappears as temperatures warm.

Frostly conditions are common in late March and early April when skies are clear and winds lights. Hellebore and other spring plants are not affected by the cold. Dave Epstein

A strong cold front will slip across New England overnight. There could be a gusty rain shower sometime after midnight marking the edge of the colder air. Temperatures by Thursday morning will be below freezing and with a brisk flow from the north, wind chills will be in the teens.

Sunrise wind chill predictions Thursday March 30th are in the teens in many areas. WeatherBELL

In spite of a lot of solar radiation, Thursday temperatures are going to struggle towards that 40-degree mark. This time of the year, because the sun angle is so much higher than it was 12 weeks ago, a 40-degree day does not feel as cold.

The strength of the sun is similar to the beginning of September and even with below-average temperatures you can get sunburned.

HIghs on Thursday will struggle toward 40 degrees with Canadian air in place. WeatherBell

It’s a good idea to wear sunscreen if you’re going to be out for an extended period of time. While the sun angle is now at late-summer height it actually seems a little brighter because of the lack of leaves. There’s not as much shade this time of year as we will have six months from now.

Temperatures will moderate on Friday, with a blend of clouds and sun ahead of the next storm system. This one will be milder, with rain arriving Friday night and continuing through the first half of Saturday.

There’s another Red Sox game Saturday afternoon and I actually think there should be a window where it’s not raining and there’s a good chance the game will be played; readings will be up near 60 degrees for the first pitch.

Somewhere around half an inch of rain is likely Friday night and Saturday morning. WeatherBELL

Skies will clear for Sunday with a gusty breeze and temperatures mainly in the 40s. It’s looking like a nice stretch of weather to start the new work week and some days where the temperature gets near 60 degrees again for that April feeling of spring.