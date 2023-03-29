House Education Committee members say R.I. bills would harm LGBTQ students

Among other things, the bill would give parents the right to “opt his or her minor child out of any portion of the school district’s comprehensive health education that relates to sex education instruction” and to “exempt his or her minor child from immunizations.”

The statement came in advance of an Education Committee hearing on Wednesday night that will consider proposals including a “ Parents Bill of Rights ” introduced by Representative Patricia L. Morgan, a West Warwick Republican.

PROVIDENCE — Eight Democrats on the House Education Committee issued a statement Wednesday criticizing bills that they said would harm LGBTQ students.

Another bill introduced by Morgan addresses education curriculum. Among other things, the bill says, “Ideological materials, worksheets, homework, texts or assigned reading, and/or mentored discussions that depict identity groups as oppressors and/or victims shall not be incorporated within the pedagogy or curricula of schools.”

And a third bill introduced by Morgan would “prevent the state or any governmental entity from infringing on the fundamental rights of parents in the upbringing of their children.”

As the committee got started Wednesday, it voted to hold all bills for further study, which is a common procedure.

The eight Democrats issued a statement, saying, “While the groups promoting these ideas may be vocal and are trying to cloak these bills in a veil of ‘individual freedom’ and ‘parental rights,’ we understand that most Rhode Islanders aren’t interested in becoming a state where we deny the basic rights of LGBTQ students, ban books, and prohibit educators from teaching about the wrongs that have occurred in history.”

The legislators said, “We are stronger when we support diversity and face the worst of our past. Failing to do so dooms us to repeat it, which is exactly the result such bills would have.”

The statement was issued on behalf of Representatives Justine A. Caldwell of East Greenwich, Rebecca Kislak of Providence, Nathan W. Biah of Providence, Megan L. Cotter of Exeter, Susan R. Donovan of Bristol, Joshua A. Giraldo of Central Falls, David Morales of Providence, and Brandon T. Voas of Cumberland.

“Rhode Island was founded as a place that welcomes diversity, and that is still one of our most important and cherished values today,” the legislators said. “All people deserve to feel at home and safe here, and children deserve to go to schools where their learning is not limited by political interference orchestrated by divisive out-of-state groups aimed at pushing our society and our schools backward toward prejudice.”

Also on Wednesday, a group of LGBTQ advocates sent an open letter to House leaders, saying, “We urge our legislators to reaffirm Rhode Island’s values, reject these dangerous proposals, and ensure that our state motto of Hope continues to apply to everyone.”

“The bills introduced in Rhode Island focus largely on schools and young people, a strategy played out in other states to create moral panic under the banner of ‘protect the children,’” the advocates said. “We’ve already seen real-world examples of how bills like these are hurting young people in states like Florida and New Hampshire. They are causing teachers to stop addressing anti-LGBTQ and racist bullying out of fear, erasing LGBTQ+ students and families from the classroom, and banishing books that can provide important stories for students as they figure out who they are.”

The legislation introduced in Rhode Island is modeled on bills introduced in other states, they said.

“Most alarmingly, the groups pushing these harmful bills across the country are continually raising the stakes,” the advocates said. “This month, we have seen the evidence that their ‘protect the children’ crusade is only the starting point. They recognize that it is the easiest path to rally support for measures that will roll back rights we all currently enjoy. Some of these actors have gone so far as saying their ultimate goal is the complete erasure of transgender people from public life.”

The letter was signed by more than 180 groups and individuals including Youth Pride, Sojourner House, Rhode Island Queer PAC, the Gender and Sexuality Center at the University of Rhode Island, Project Weber/RENEW, LGBTQ Action RI, Newport Pride, The Womxn Project, and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.