Kindergarteners at the Rashi School in Deham hold annual Passover Seder

By Claire Law Globe Correspondent,Updated March 29, 2023, 18 minutes ago
Alexa Grossman tried her matzah during the annual kindergarten Passover Seder at the Rashi School in Dedham. The kids designed their own Haggadah, sang songs, learned the customs, ate the traditional foods, and participated in an “afikomen hunt” - a search for a hidden piece of matzah - on the playground.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Ahead of Passover, a kindergarten class at a Jewish independent school in Dedham held a Seder meal on Wednesday to learn about the holiday’s rituals.

The “Kindergarten Seder” is an annual tradition at the Rashi School, said Rabbi Sharon Clevenger.

“When they come together on the big day, they are ready to enjoy a celebration of our freedom, tasting new foods, reciting the blessings, experiencing the rituals and celebrating with exuberance,” Clevenger said. “It is a delight to behold!”

Jay Bailey reacts as he tastes parsley dipped in saltwater, a reminder of bitterness and hardship of slavery. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The 16 kindergarteners spent weeks customizing their personal Haggadah, the story that is recited during a Seder, in preparation for the event, Clevenger said.

On Wednesday morning, the kids carried out the traditional customs they had learned, the school said in a statement.

They sang , ate matzah and other ceremonial foods, and recited the 10 plagues using drops of juice. They also participated in an “afikomen hunt” to find a hidden piece of matzah on the playground.

Simon Rosenblatt studies his Haggadah.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Passover, an eight day, spring celebration of the Jewish people’s freedom from slavery from Egyptian pharaohs, this year falls from April 5-13.


Rabbi Sharon Clevenger, Dean of Jewish Learning, shares a smile with kindergartners, during Wednesday's Passover Seder.Lane Turner/Globe Staff




Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.

