Kindergarteners at the Rashi School in Deham hold annual Passover Seder

Ahead of Passover, a kindergarten class at a Jewish independent school in Dedham held a Seder meal on Wednesday to learn about the holiday’s rituals.

The “Kindergarten Seder” is an annual tradition at the Rashi School, said Rabbi Sharon Clevenger.

“When they come together on the big day, they are ready to enjoy a celebration of our freedom, tasting new foods, reciting the blessings, experiencing the rituals and celebrating with exuberance,” Clevenger said. “It is a delight to behold!”