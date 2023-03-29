Kindergarteners at the Rashi School in Deham hold annual Passover Seder

Ahead of Passover, a kindergarten class at a Jewish independent school in Dedham held a Seder meal on Wednesday to learn about the holiday’s rituals.
The “Kindergarten Seder” is an annual tradition at the Rashi School, said Rabbi Sharon Clevenger.
“When they come together on the big day, they are ready to enjoy a celebration of our freedom, tasting new foods, reciting the blessings, experiencing the rituals and celebrating with exuberance,” Clevenger said. “It is a delight to behold!”
The 16 kindergarteners spent weeks customizing their personal Haggadah, the story that is recited during a Seder, in preparation for the event, Clevenger said.
Advertisement
On Wednesday morning, the kids carried out the traditional customs they had learned, the school said in a statement.
They sang , ate matzah and other ceremonial foods, and recited the 10 plagues using drops of juice. They also participated in an “afikomen hunt” to find a hidden piece of matzah on the playground.
Passover, an eight day, spring celebration of the Jewish people’s freedom from slavery from Egyptian pharaohs, this year falls from April 5-13.
Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.