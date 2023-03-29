Massive fire in New Bedford leaves one man dead and five injured; two people still unaccounted for, officials say

The four-story building at 1301-1307 Acushnet Ave. sustained “catastrophic damage” and on Tuesday night was unsafe to enter, Wark said.

One man died in the fire and five others were taken to the hospital, Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services, said in an e-mail. At least two people remained unaccounted for.

At least two people remained missing Wednesday after a deadly fire tore through a rooming house in New Bedford on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

“Investigators will return to the building this morning with heavy equipment in an effort to examine the scene,” Wark said.

The blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m. and grew quickly, drawing all fire-fighting equipment and off-duty personnel in the city to the scene, Wark said.

Firefighters battled a deadly fire at a rooming house on Achushnet Avenue in New Bedford on Tuesday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Some 80 firefighters from local communities rushed to assist, officials said.

“Their collective efforts kept the fire from spreading to several nearby buildings and the community,” Wark said.

Crews brought the fire under control by about 6:30 p.m. but were still extinguishing hot spots hours later, Wark said.

The building partially collapsed, New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger told reporters at the scene, according to WJAR-TV in Providence.

Kruger said more than two dozen people were displaced and were put up in motels for the night. The Red Cross and Salvation Army Disaster Team were helping residents, the station reported.

The state sent a rehabilitation unit to support firefighters at the scene and a hazardous materials team to monitor air quality, Wark said.

The origin and cause of the fire are under investigation, Wark said.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Firefighters at the scene a deadly fire at a rooming house on Achushnet Avenue in New Bedford. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

















