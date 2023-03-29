🏀 Maybe Kim English should run for Congress

He ate dinner at Cassarino’s on Federal Hill last Friday night, and he has since received 171 Twitter replies recommending different restaurants all over the state. The poor guy is coming to us at about 180 pounds, and he’s going to weigh about 300 pounds by the time the season tips off.

PC is set to formally introduce English and new women’s coach Erin Batth at an 11 a.m. press conference in Mullaney Gym, but English is already drawing rave reviews for … really everything that he’s done so far.

This will probably be the last Rhode Map about Providence College basketball until next season, unless brand new coach Kim English somehow convinces Bronny James to buy an apartment on Eaton Street.

English is already recruiting like a beast, convincing two of his former players at George Mason (Josh Oduro and Justyn Fernandez) to make the drive up I-95 north. Alyn Breed and Corey Floyd Jr. have already said they’re staying, but everyone is waiting for decisions from Bryce Hopkins and Devin Carter.

Last night, English won the Internet when he challenged talented guard Jayden Pierre to a game of one-on-one (and beat him). English teased that Pierre has to exit the transfer portal now and stay with the Friars, but that commitment hasn’t been made.

Not everything has been smooth sailing since the other guy left. The fourth-best college basketball team in Washington, D.C. has managed to grab a few of the Friars’ top recruits in the past week.

But the English era is off to a solid start.

