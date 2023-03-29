Mexican restaurants in N.H. and Mass. caught underpaying nearly 100 workers

The violations occurred in 2020, 2021, and 2022 at El Rodeo Mexican Restaurant in Concord, N.H.; Casa Tequila restaurant in Seabrook, N.H.; and Casa Tequila in Salem, Massachusetts, which are owned by Gilberto Reyes, according to court records. The defendants said they believe they have been complying with the FLSA requirements since late December 2022, according to the records.

A federal court entered a consent order last week after an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor found violations of the minimum wage, overtime, and recordkeeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to an announcement Tuesday from the department.

Three Mexican restaurants in New Hampshire and Massachusetts must fork over nearly $456,000 in back wages, plus an equal amount in liquidated damages, after the eateries were caught underpaying 99 workers, authorities said.

Advertisement

The restaurants didn’t always pay employees for all their hours and sometimes failed to pay the federal minimum wage, according to the Labor Department’s announcement. They also failed to calculate overtime pay properly, including for tipped employees and those who worked in more than one job category or in more than one restaurant in the same week.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“These types of wage violations — too often found in the restaurant industry — are preventable when employers access the available information and resources,” said Steven McKinney, district director for the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division in Manchester, N.H.

McKinney urged employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division to gain a clearer sense of their legal responsibilities, and he urged workers who may have been wage theft victims to consider filing a complaint.

Rick Finberg, an attorney for Reyes and the restaurants, said the Labor Department’s announcement failed to put the violations in their proper context. The restaurants compensate employees “well above minimum wage” and simply ran into “technical compliance issues” related to calculations of overtime pay, he said.

Advertisement

“The restaurants’ focus has always been to ensure its employees earn a fair wage, especially during the most difficult periods of the pandemic. A big part of the issue leading to this resolution involved the restaurants grossing up wages for a number of hourly employees beyond what the employees would have earned had they been paid only for the hours they worked at the agreed upon hourly rate,” Finberg said. “There are technical requirements regarding overtime, and paying additional wages and/or bonuses can trigger the need to pay additional overtime on the bonus. The bulk of the issue related to this type of issue.”

The other matters referenced in the Labor Department’s announcement were “very modest issues,” Finberg said. Each restaurant had handled its payroll separately, but the restaurants have since agreed to combine their payrolls to calculate overtime for employees who work at more than one location in a given week, he said.

Finberg said the restaurants have cooperated with the Labor Department at all times and voluntarily calculated how much overtime certain employees should receive because of the consent judgment.

“The payments negotiated with the DOL will result in significant windfalls to the employees,” he said. “The restaurants value the hard work of its employees and are pleased the negotiated sums will further benefit the employees.”

Under the consent judgment, the restaurants are required to abide by wage laws, cooperate with Labor Department investigations, and refrain from threatening or retaliating against employees who cooperate with investigators or exercise or assert their FLSA rights, authorities said.

Advertisement

Employers and workers, regardless of their immigration status, can call the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division at 866-4US-WAGE (866-487-9243) to speak confidentially with the department in more than 200 languages, authorities said.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.