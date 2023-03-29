Nurse staffing shortages could push a fifth more nurses to leave the field

“It’s terrifying,” said Katie Murphy, president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association. “But I get it. I really get it. No changes have been made. The crisis continues. I’m not surprised.”

The departures are likely to further strain already stressed hospitals, which spent $1.5 billion last year on temporary labor, 610 percent more than in the fiscal year that ended in September 2019.

Nearly a fifth of nurses in Massachusetts plan to leave the field in two years or less, according to a survey to be released Wednesday by the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

The vast majority of those leaving nursing said they would retire. Others said they planned to take a job outside of health care or take another job within the health care industry.

Labor has become the paramount issue for much of the health care sector, and was the focus of a discussion hosted by the Health Policy Commission on Wednesday.

The data are only the latest figures to sound the alarm on the staffing crunch facing the industry. The Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association has estimated there are 19,000 full-time job vacancies at hospitals, in a variety of roles. Another MHA survey pointed to 5,100 open nursing positions at state hospitals. In a statement, a spokesman for the hospital group said there was simply “no bigger priority” than the development of the workforce.

“Hospitals are spending each day listening to the changing needs of frontline caregivers and installing new supports to meet those needs,” a spokesman said. “But there are some important opportunities that we must embrace on a statewide level to build a stronger healthcare profession in the long-term.”

More than 500 nurses registered with the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing responded to the survey, which was conducted from late February through early March. Though sponsored by the MNA, 59 percent of respondents were not members of the nurses’ union.

Among those planning to leave within the next two years, age or desire to retire was the biggest factor, with 40 percent saying that would be their main reason for leaving the field. Twenty percent said understaffing and feeling overworked was the reason, and 19 percent said feeling burned out and stressed was the cause.

Among nurses who had already decided to stop working in a hospital setting, 18 percent pointed to understaffing and having too many patients as the reason why they left.

“It wears you down when you can’t give the care you know your patients need,” Murphy said. “You know your patient has to get out of bed, otherwise they will get pneumonia or get sicker, but you have too many patients, and before you know it six hours have gone by, and you can’t get those patients out of bed. People can’t keep doing that forever.”

As staffing challenges escalate, nurses say the care in hospitals is worsening, with 85 percent saying the quality of health care in Massachusetts hospitals has declined over the last two years. Prior to the pandemic, 39 percent of nurses said health care quality was worsening. Additionally, three-fourths of surveyed nurses doing direct patient care said not having enough time to care for each patient was a major challenge.

Nurses have pointed to a bill that would develop nurse to patient ratios as a potential solution to the crisis, saying it would entice nurses back into the field.

“When I go around the state and talk to nurses, they tell me they come out of work and sit in their car and cry for half an hour,” Murphy said. “They are so worried about what they missed during a shift. That will drive a nurse to leave the bedside. The answer is to make sure those circumstances are different.”

Such proposals in the past have been met with fierce opposition from hospital groups, which have argued that staffing minimums create inflexible standards for hospitals regardless of their size, and bring with them unsustainable costs.

Hospital groups have yet to fully address the latest proposal, which would seek to develop staffing ratios rather than mandate specific ones, but said in a statement that they supported other ideas, such as interstate licensure compacts that would give health care workers in other states the ability to practice in Massachusetts more easily. In the past, nurse unions have opposed such ideas, saying it wouldn’t help resolve staffing, would bring nurses with less experience into the state, and could allow out-of-state call centers.

The hospital group also suggested the state could create an “AmeriCorps for Healthcare” that would provide a living allowance and funding to support their education and entry into the field. Additionally, the MHA advocated for telehealth and hospital at home programs, which allow people who would otherwise be hospitalized to receive care in their homes.

“This is a complex issue made even more complex by a historic public health crisis. It will not be solved overnight. But, in partnership with state leaders and advocates throughout the continuum of care, we are committed to leading on these issues,” the MHA spokesman said.

Jessica Bartlett can be reached at jessica.bartlett@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByJessBartlett.