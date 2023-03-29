Phony school shooting reports traumatize students, families

Framingham High School, where Cruz’s son is a freshman, was one of more than two dozen schools across Massachusetts forced into lockdown Tuesday, following a series of “swatting” calls to local law enforcement with false reports of campus shootings. The calls came one day after a shooting that killed three children and three adults at a private school in Nashville.

When Maritza Cruz’s phone lit up with a text message from her teenage son, a fresh but familiar wave of panic surged through her.

Although the threats are fake, the fear is real.

“It makes me want to pull him out of school or teach him at home or find another alternative,” Cruz said. “It’s just not safe these days.”

Massachusetts schools endured a previous rash of hoax threats last month, with calls targeting schools in more than 30 communities, including Boston, Milton, Lowell, and Saugus.

“These kids are scared. They’re becoming numb — and that’s what scares me,” Cruz said. “How are they supposed to know when to react? And when not to when it’s just a false alarm? Or when it’s actually the real thing?”

FBI spokeswoman Kristen Setera said the agency was aware of the “numerous swatting incidents.”

“The FBI takes swatting very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” Setera said. “While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

The FBI estimates there are thousands of threats like this nationwide each year. Most hoax cases are handled by local and state police, but the FBI often provides resources and guidance. Perpetrators can face up to five years in prison for the federal charge of threatening interstate communications and false information and hoaxes.

Robert Bardwell, executive director of the Massachusetts School Counselors Association, noted that not only did the swattings come a day after a real shooting, but they also coincided with 10th-grade MCAS testing.

“It’s already a stressful environment for 10th graders taking this really important test, and then we add in, ‘you have to evacuate because the building might not be safe,’” Bardwell said. “Every situation is different, but it’s no different than a child who’s traumatized because of gun violence or home issues. These students will have long-term impacts on relationships, and being able to socialize, and being able to trust.”

Many students, particularly those with mental health issues, operate best on a predictable schedule, Bardwell said. A disruption like a swatting can be traumatizing, even though the threat isn’t real.

“When you have a situation like a school lockdown, your brain and your body go into a defense mechanism,” he said. “Whatever you’re supposed to be doing is not happening.”

Bardwell noted that hoaxes like this are more concerning than similar scares like bomb threats in prior generations, in part due to the frequency of real shootings but also due to technology — students can text their families during lockdowns, whereas in the past parents might not find out about a threat until after it’s already resolved. Cruz is not alone in wanting to pull her son out of school after the hoax, Bardwell said.

“It used to be you entrusted your child to the school system unequivocally,” Bardwell said. “The trust in education, in general, is not what it used to be.”

After a hoax, Bardwell said, some districts will try to return to testing or class as if nothing happened, but often schools will provide spaces where they can talk to a counselor; school counselors are trained to respond to students who are traumatized after a crisis — practices he recommends.

Foxborough parent Tara Marinucci said her daughter, a high school sophomore, was “really freaked out” by the swatting at her school Tuesday morning.

“She thought there was a shooter in the school,” Marinucci said. “All she could hear was the police running through the school and their walkie-talkies going back and forth.”

Marinucci’s daughter was barricaded in a classroom with the lights off, but she later sent her mother a Snapchat video of police running into the school with guns.

“It was pretty traumatic,” Marinucci said. “She’s usually pretty tough, but it was scary yesterday.”

Marinucci’s daughter had just finished her MCAS exam when the lockdown began, and was without her phone because of the test. As soon as the lockdown ended, she FaceTimed her mother from the bathroom.

Marinucci had not been worried about her daughter’s physical safety — she first heard about the incident when police already knew everyone was safe — but she was worried about her emotionally. When she picked her up early, “she was shaking in the car,” Marinucci said.

Marinucci’s daughter was back at school Wednesday — for the second day of the English MCAS — and the district said Tuesday that there would be resources available for students.

“I imagine there are many other kids who are kind of traumatized,” Marinucci said. “It was kind of crazy and scary. You see it on TV from other places. I know it wasn’t real, it was just a threat, but they acted like it was real.”









