Possible murder-suicide reported in Dover, N.H.

Two people were found dead Tuesday in a Dover, N.H. home in what authorities are describing as a “possible murder and suicide,” according to state Attorney General John H. Formella’s office.

Police found the deceased adults while conducting a welfare check at a single-family home, officials said.

The victims weren’t identified, nor were their ages or genders disclosed. Autopsies are expected Thursday, according to prosecutors. Officials said they do not believe the public is in danger.