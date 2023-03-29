Rally for gun safety planned at State House Wednesday

Gun violence survivors and more than 100 volunteers from both Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action will spend the day meeting with lawmakers to push for the passage of stronger gun control measures during the 2023-24 state legislative session. According to a press release from Everytown, volunteers will push legislators to combat ghost guns (untraceable firearms that are purchased online and can be assembled at home), improve gun safety standards, and invest in community violence intervention programs.

Gun safety activists and politicians plan to rally at the State House Wednesday afternoon for an annual day of advocacy, organized by Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network.

The event comes on the heels of Monday’s shooting in at The Covenant School in Nashville, in which 6 people, including three 9-year-olds, were killed by a shooter with a legally-purchased assault-style gun. It is the 130th mass shooting of 2023, only 88 days into the year.

House judiciary chair Michael Day, Senate majority leader Cynthia Creem, and other elected officials are set to join volunteers and community partners at a 12:30 p.m. rally in the State House’s Gardner Auditorium, celebrating 10 years of Moms Demand Action advocacy.

Others attending the rally include Alexis Smith, whose son, Ameen Lacy, was fatally shot in Mission Hill in 2018; Juanita Batchelor, founder of the Darrell Lee Jenkins Jr. Families of Homicide Resource Center; Ruth Zakarin, executive director of the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence; and Lovern Gordon, founder and president of Love Life Now Foundation.

