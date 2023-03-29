School choice wins in Deerfield, N.H.

In a win for proponents of school choice, residents also voted in favor of a measure asking the school board to accommodate school choice and consider contracts and tuition agreements with more than one high school in other nearby towns, in a vote of 780 to 631 . That item isn’t binding and doesn’t require the school board take a specific action but indicates that a majority of voters prefer school choice.

DEERFIELD, N.H. — Though they have no high school of their own, voters in Deerfield Tuesday night rejected a contract that requiring it continue to send almost all of the town’s students to Concord High School, while electing a school board that supported the failed contract.

That’s consistent with prior years, although in past elections a majority of voters have indicated they only prefer school choice if it’s not at an additional cost. The failed contract with Concord would have cost around $15,000 per student -- about $4,000 less per student than other area schools, according to the school board. The school’s $15.88 million budget also failed 786 to 649, so the town’s single K-8 school will operate on a default budget of $15.82 million.

For the past 19 years, Deerfield has sent 90 percent of its students to Concord High School. Before that agreement was in place, Deerfield students had to apply to high schools in other area towns, and some students weren’t accepted anywhere. This year, the school board proposed signing a new 12-year contract with Concord — an arrangement they say is the most affordable and guarantees all students placement — but some parents have been pushing for the option to send their children to other high schools.

Voters rejected the new contract in a 827 to 604 vote, sending the newly elected school board back to the drawing board. They have one more year to draft a proposal for Deerfield’s high school students that voters will approve before the current contract expires. This fall, Deerfield’s students will still be covered by the current contract with Concord.

The new school board will include Kendra Cohen, who previously served as an interim member and received 702 votes, as well as Danielle Palmer with 733 votes, and Ellen O’Donnell with 695 votes. O’Donnell and Cohen were both elected to serve three-year terms. Palmer was elected to serve for one year.

All three candidates running on a pro school choice platform lost their bids for school board: Bobby-Ann Dostie with 547 votes, Stacey Marchionni with 571 votes, and William Monnie with 592 votes.

Pro-school choice selectman William Huebner also won reelection, with 661 votes.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.