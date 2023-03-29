Three people arrested after state trooper dragged 100 feet during traffic stop in Fall River, officials say

Melendez-Rivera’s lawyer didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment, and it was immediately clear if her son and his girlfriend had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

State Police confirmed the arrests of New Bedford residents Maria Melendez Rivera, 41, her son Steven Melendez, 22, and Melendez’s girlfriend Keyshy Resto Alejandro, 27. Melendez-Rivera and her son were both charged with assault and battery on a police officer.

Authorities on Tuesday arrested three people in connection with a dangerous predawn encounter in Fall River where a State Police trooper was dragged more than 100 feet during a traffic stop, officials said.

Advertisement

According to State Police, the incident unfolded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when a trooper stopped an uninsured 2011 Honda Accord on Pleasant Street.

The driver, later identified as Resto Alejandro, told the trooper she didn’t have her license on her and that the car belonged to someone else, State Police said in a statement. Melendez was a passenger in the vehicle.

The trooper told the pair the vehicle would be towed and advised them to call someone for a ride, the statement said, and Melendez Rivera later pulled up to the scene in a silver Hyundai.

The trooper confirmed Melendez Rivera was the registered owner of the Accord he’d earlier stopped, and he also learned her son had three open warrants issued of New Bedford District Court, including one “in connection with a shooting,” according to the statement.

Things escalated when the trooper tried to apprehend Melendez.

“When the Trooper attempted to take STEVEN MELENDEZ into custody, he broke free and ran into the Hyundai that MELENDEZ RIVERA had pulled up in,” the statement said.

By that time, officials said, Melendez Rivera and Resto Alejandro were also in the Hyundai. The statement said the trooper ran up to the car and began pulling Melendez out of the vehicle.

Advertisement

Immediately, State Police said, Melendez Rivera, who was behind the wheel of the Hyundai, sped away.

“The Trooper held onto MELENDEZ, who was kicking and pushing the Trooper, while the Hyundai accelerated,” the statement said. “After being dragged for about a block, the Trooper disengaged from the suspect and fell onto the pavement as the Hyundai sped away.”

The injured trooper was taken to a local hospital and later discharged, returning to his shift shortly after 4 a.m., according to the statement.

Melendez Rivera was apprehended around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 195 eastbound in Westport on multiple charges related to the incident, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, the release said.

Her arraignment was expected Wednesday in Fall River District Court. Her son and his girlfriend were also captured Tuesday afternoon in Rhode Island, after authorities learned Melendez may have been at a Warwick, R.I. hotel.

Officials stopped Melendez’s vehicle shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday after spotting it traveling on a ramp from Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick onto Interstate 95.

“Less than 16 hours after he violently assaulted a Massachusetts State Trooper, STEVEN MELENDEZ was taken into custody by Massachusetts and Rhode Island State Troopers on the warrant for assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest,” the statement said.

Melendez and Resto Alejandro, who was a passenger in the car at the time of the stop, were both taken into custody, and one trooper on scene had a vested interest.

Advertisement

“Among the police officers present for [Melendez’s] arrest was the MSP Trooper who was dragged by the motor vehicle early” Tuesday morning, the statement said.

Melendez was also arrested on the prior warrants charging him with a motor vehicle offense, vandalism, and “firearm and assault charges stemming from a 2021 shooting” in New Bedford, according to the statement.

Resto Alejandro, State Police said, was charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly helping Melendez flee. She also caught a charge of interfering with a police officer.

“Authorities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will arrange for STEVEN MELENDEZ and ALEJANDRO to face rendition to Massachusetts for prosecution,” the statement said.

Melendez was arraigned as a fugitive from justice Wednesday in a Providence courtroom, where he was ordered held on a $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash bail, records show.

Resto Alejandro appeared in the same courthouse on an identical fugitive count and was held on $12,000 surety or $1,200 cash bail, according to legal filings.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.