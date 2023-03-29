Two finalists advance in Salem special mayoral election

Dominick Pangallo, Driscoll’s former chief of staff, received 3,078 votes on Tuesday , according to the city’s website .

Two candidates remain in the race for mayor of Salem, following Tuesday’s special primary election in which five candidates competed to succeed former mayor Kim Driscoll, who resigned in January to become lieutenant governor.

Neil J. Harrington, who served as Salem’s mayor from 1990-97 and is now the Salisbury town manager, received 2,303 votes, according to unofficial results posted online.

The two candidates will next face off in the special election on May 16.

The winner , who will become Salem’s first new mayor in 17 years, will finish Driscoll’s term, which expires in January 2026.

Turnout was low, with just 7,216 people, or about 22 percent of the city’s 32,998 registered voters heading to the polls on an early spring day.

Three other candidates were eliminated on Tuesday.

Steven G. Dibble, a former city councilor who also ran for the office in 2021, placed third with 1,035 votes. Acting Mayor Robert K. McCarthy, who is also a longtime ward councilor, placed fourth with 605 votes. Stacia C. Kraft, a community advocate and a past candidate for city council, placed with fifth with 188 votes.









