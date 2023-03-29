Two people hospitalized after Eastham house fire, officials say

Two people were hospitalized with smoke inhalation after a fire ripped through an Eastham home Wednesday, officials said.
The blaze broke out around 4:20 a.m. at 155 Bridge Road, fire officials said.
“First arriving fire units found heavy fire coming from the bedrooms and roof of the ranch-style home,” fire officials said.
Police officers arrived first and helped the residents outside, officials said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze after about an hour and cleared the scene by 11 a.m., officials said.
The two residents were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with smoke inhalation, officials said. The home was completely destroyed, with an estimated property loss of $400,000.
“The fire cause is undetermined at this time,” officials said.
