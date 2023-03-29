UMass Boston, Framingham State University announce 2023 commencement speakers

It will be Warren’s only commencement address this year in the state, said UMass Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco. Warren, who is currently serving her second term in the US Senate, was Massachusett’s first elected female Senator.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and billionaire entrepreneur Rob Hale will be speaking at UMass Boston’s May 25 commencement for undergraduates, graduate and doctoral students at their harborside campus, the university said Wednesday in a statement.

The Class of 2023 graduates from the University of Massachusetts Boston and Framingham State University will be hearing from notable speakers at their commencement ceremonies in May.

“Senator Warren has an admirable record of making a difference in the lives of ordinary citizens,” Suárez-Orozco said in the statement.

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Monday helped with holding a magnifying glass for pre-K student Joseph Frederick to view plastic bugs while on a visit to the Nurtury Early Education in Mission Hill, Boston. In May, she'll be a commencement speaker at the University of Massachusetts Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Hale, co-founder and president of Granite Telecommunications, has distinguished himself as a philanthropist, the statement said. He and his wife gave a million dollars to a charity every week in 2022.

“Granite has also been lauded for its deep commitment to diversity,” Suárez-Orozco said. “As a major employer, Mr. Hale understands the importance of a building a diverse workforce pipeline, one of the signature priorities of UMass Boston’s strategic plan.”





Rob Hale, founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications, stood inside the lobby of his office building in Quincy in November 2022. He will address the Class of 2023 in May at the University of Massachusetts Boston. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Representative Ayanna Pressley, who represents Massachusetts’s 7th district, will speak at Framingham State University’s undergraduate commencement on May 21 at the DCU Center in Worcester, the university said in a statement.

Pressley, who in 2009 became the first Black woman elected to Boston City Council and in 2018 became Massachusetts’ first Black congresswoman, will also be granted an honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from Framingham State, the university said in a statement.

Framingham State President Nancy S. Niemi said the university is honored to have Pressley at the commencement.

“Congresswoman Pressley is an inspirational leader who has dedicated her life to public service, advocating for bold, progressive change and empowering the next generation to lead with courage and conviction,” Niemi said in the statement. “She champions causes in support of those who have been marginalized by our society, including immigrants, survivors of sexual violence, seniors, and the disabled.”

Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.