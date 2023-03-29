Woman struck and killed in Lynn hit-and-run crash

A woman was struck and killed Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Lynn, officials said.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. when the woman was crossing Western Avenue near the General Electric facility, according to Lynn District Fire Chief Joseph Zukas. The driver fled the scene after the crash, officials said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Zukas said.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area, said Lynn Police Lieutenant Michael Kmiec. Police are monitoring surveillance footage from the area to identify the driver, he said.
“It’s under investigation,” Kmiec said. “Looking at surveillance footage is part of that.”
