Grand Jury will resume hearings on Trump case in late April

The hiatus comes about 10 days after the former president publicly predicted he would soon be arrested, stoking widespread public interest. The break is due in large part to a scheduled two weeks off beginning April 10, the day after Easter, according to the people familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because grand jury proceedings are secret. The time off also covers parts of Passover and Ramadan — which accounts for some of the break, one of the people said.

NEW YORK — A grand jury that has been hearing evidence related to Donald Trump’s alleged role in hush-money payments to an adult film actress in 2016 is not expected to hear that case again until late April, according to two people familiar with the matter.

While the grand jury may hear other cases over the next week, the soonest jurors are expected to hear the Trump case again is April 24, said the two people, who were briefed on the plans.

Because the process is secret, it is difficult to know whether the long pause reflects any change in the direction of the case — or whether District Attorney Alvin Bragg in fact plans to seek an indictment. A spokesperson for Bragg declined to comment.

Bragg’s office has been investigating whether a payoff to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the home stretch of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign qualified as a campaign donation and should have been documented as such.

The district attorney has been presenting evidence for weeks to a special grand jury that was convened to hear evidence against Trump and other matters. Special grand juries sit for longer terms than regular panels — and this one is slated to sit until mid-summer.

The payments to Daniels were made by Trump’s former attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen. According to people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in order to discuss it, Bragg appears to be investigating whether Trump’s reimbursement of Cohen was illegally documented as legal fees paid by Trump to Cohen.

Cohen served federal prison time for campaign finance fraud related to the payments. He also pleaded guilty in 2018 to crimes including tax evasion and lying to Congress.

Trump and his attorneys deny any crime was committed. The former president routinely says that Bragg’s case and other criminal investigations unrelated to this are purely political.

Washington Post

Biden highlights health of democracy around the world

WASHINGTON — President Biden on Wednesday offered an optimistic outlook on the health of democracy worldwide, declaring that leaders are “turning the tide” in stemming a years-long backslide of democratic institutions.

Opening his second democracy summit, Biden looked to spotlight hopeful advancements over the past year despite Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine and US tensions with China over its military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

The president cited signs of progress across the globe, from Angola’s effort to create an independent judiciary, Croatia’s move to boost government transparency, and the Dominican Republic’s anti-corruption steps. At home, Biden pointed to his stalled push for voting protections in Congress as evidence of his administration’s commitment to support democracy.

“Today, we can say, with pride, democracies of the world are getting stronger, not weaker,” Biden said. “Autocracies of the world are getting weaker, not stronger. That’s a direct result of all of us.”

The summits, which Biden promised as candidate in 2020, have become an important piece of his administration’s effort to try to build deeper alliances and nudge autocratic-leaning nations toward at least modest changes.

He said the United States will spend $690 million bolstering democracy programs — supporting everything from free and independent media to free and fair elections — around the world. He said he also wanted to use the summit to foster discussion about the use of technology to “advance democratic governance” and ensure such technology is “not used to undermine it.”

The United States has come to an agreement with 10 other nations on guiding principles for how the governments should use surveillance technology, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the agreement before its formal announcement.

Earlier this week, Biden signed an executive order restricting the US government’s use of commercial spyware tools that have been used to surveil human rights activists, journalists, and dissidents around the world.

Associated Press

Democratic senators demand action on whale deaths

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Democratic US senators from four states want federal environmental officials to address a spate of whale deaths on both coasts, urging “transparency and timeliness” in releasing information about whale deaths and their causes.

The call late Tuesday by New Jersey Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker; Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal, Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley, and Rhode Island Senator Sheldon Whitehouse for action by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration marked the first large-scale request for action by Democratic federal lawmakers on an issue that has rapidly become politicized.

Thus far, mostly Republican lawmakers have called for a pause or an outright halt to offshore wind farm preparation work, which they blame for the deaths of whales along the US East Coast since December.

But in their letter to a NOAA administrator, the Democratic senators conspicuously did not blame — or even mention — offshore wind as a potential cause of the deaths. Numerous federal agencies have said there is no evidence linking it to whale deaths, many of which were determined to have been caused by ship strikes or entanglement with fishing gear.

In a statement to the Associated Press on Wednesday, Booker said he wants the agency to protect whales and communicate quickly about any deaths.

“To protect these animals, we must follow the facts and address the known, documented causes of death,” he said. “We know that NOAA’s preliminary findings for many of the whales washing up along the Atlantic coast this year have shown evidence of a vessel strike.”

The senators voiced particular concern about two deaths of endangered North Atlantic right whales, although most of the whale deaths involved the more plentiful humpback species.

“Without action, the (North Atlantic right whale) will likely go extinct,” they wrote. “If we do not act, other whale species may face the same fate.”

Lauren Gaches, a NOAA spokesperson, said that as of Wednesday, 30 whale deaths have been recorded on the Atlantic Coast since Dec. 1. They were 21 humpback whales, three sperm whales, three minke whales, two North Atlantic right whales, and one sei whale.

The senators also expressed concern about the deaths of gray whales on the West Coast, where 298 of the animals have washed ashore since 2019. Some showed signs of emaciation, but NOAA said more research is needed.

NOAA has declared “unusual mortality events” involving whales on both coasts, including one on the East Coast dating back to 2016.

Associated Press