Nashville shooter warned friend of ‘something bad’ in Instagram message

‘’You’ll probably hear about me on the news after I die.’’

The messages popped up in Averianna Patton’s Instagram account at 9:57 a.m. on Monday.

‘’This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life.’’

The messages were from Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old identified by police as the shooter in Monday’s rampage at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville. Three children, all 9-year-olds, and three adults were killed.

Hale sent the messages to Patton less than 20 minutes before police received the first 911 call about gunshots at the Covenant School. Copies were shared with The Washington Post.

Advertisement

For Patton, the messages were alarming and perplexing. She had known Hale since middle school, when they played basketball together. The two later attended the same high school, the Nashville School of the Arts, but didn’t really talk apart from exchanging hellos in the hallways.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

As adults, they were connected on social media but weren’t close. Patton didn’t have Hale’s phone number or address. Last month, when Patton, a radio personality, was taping a live show, Hale showed up. A few weeks ago, they saw each other at a gathering to commemorate a former basketball teammate who died last year, Patton said.

When Patton received the messages Monday morning, she tried to respond with reassurance, saying that Hale still had much more life to live.

‘’I’m not trying to upset you or get your attention. I just need to die,’’ came the reply.

‘’One day this will make more sense . . . But something bad is about to happen. Forgive me.’’

Patton said that other friends had told her in the past that Hale had thought about suicide. She immediately contacted her father, who told her to call a suicide prevention hotline. Patton made the call but was told to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office because she was not the person in danger. The sheriff’s office referred her to the non-emergency line for the Nashville police.

Advertisement

She called that number at 10:14 a.m. and was on hold for several minutes. She told the operator she had a friend who was going to take their own life and asked that someone check on Hale, Patton said, but she did not have an address or a phone number to provide. A spokesman for the police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police officers visited Patton’s home hours later that afternoon to follow up, but she was not there when they arrived, she said.

By then, Hale had blasted through the glass on some of the doors of the Covenant School. Authorities said the carnage Monday morning ended when police officers confronted and killed Hale on the school’s second floor.

Patton, 28, is mystified by why Hale reached out to her before the massacre. ‘’I’m still asking God the same question,’’ she said.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis asked Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding to convey the assurance of his prayers.

“He joins the entire community in mourning the children and adults who died and commends them to the loving embrace of the Lord Jesus,” read the telegram, which was sent by the Vatican’s secretary of state in the pontiff’s name.

In other developments, Nashville city officials on Wednesday declined to immediately release the 911 calls about the shooting because of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Police have said Hale drove up to the school Monday morning, shot out the glass doors, and gunned down three 9-year-olds, a custodian, a substitute teacher, and the head of the school.

Authorities have not yet determined Hale’s motive but said the assailant did not target specific victims.

The dead children were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The adults killed were Katherine Koonce, 60, the head of the school; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; and custodian Mike Hill, also 61.

“As pundits and politicians try to make sense out of the senseless, we’re not really asking why. We know why — we live in a broken, fallen world,” said Pastor George Grant, a leader with the Nashville Presbytery, which is connected to the school.

In a blog post published Wednesday, Grant recounted how notifications about an active shooter at the school interrupted a presbytery planning meeting that included Chad Scruggs, Covenant Presbyterian Church pastor and father of one of the shooting victims.

“We emptied into the hallway, stricken, eyes clouded with unbelief, horror, and grief. ... Our worst fears were realized,” Grant wrote.

Police said Hale was under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and was not on the radar of police before the attack.

Police have given unclear information on Hale’s gender.

For hours Monday, police identified the shooter as a woman. Later in the day, the police chief said Hale was transgender. In an e-mail Tuesday, a police spokesperson said Hale “was assigned female at birth” but used masculine pronouns on a social media profile. Then the chief later used feminine pronouns to refer to Hale.

Advertisement

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.