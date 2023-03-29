Senate votes to repeal decades-old authorizations for Iraq, Gulf wars

The White House has signaled it will back the legislation, which will now move to the House.

The bill passed on a 66-30 vote with strong bipartisan support, as it did in procedural votes this month that brought together an unusual coalition of lawmakers. As the final vote was announced in the chamber, senators on both sides of the aisle applauded.

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill that would repeal decades-old authorizations for use of military force for the Iraq and Persian Gulf wars, a move by Congress to reassert its constitutional authority to declare war.

If signed into law, the bill would repeal the 1991 Gulf War authorization and the 2002 Iraq War authorization. A bipartisan group of lawmakers who support the new legislation argue that it is necessary to prevent abuse by presidential administrations that could use the old authorizations for use of military force, or AUMFs, to launch unrelated combat operations without congressional approval on where and when to send troops.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The entire world has changed dramatically since 2002, and it’s time the laws on the books catch up with those changes. These AUMFs have outlived their use,” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, said in floor remarks Wednesday. “War powers belong in the hands of Congress, and so we have an obligation to prevent future presidents from exploiting these AUMFs to bumble us into a new Middle East conflict.”

Advertisement

The Senate Republicans who joined Democrats to advance the bill included anti-interventionist skeptics of US military aid to Ukraine like Josh Hawley of Missouri, as well as moderate Republicans, such as Susan Collins of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who have strongly supported Ukraine aid and America’s commitment to NATO. Their support came the same month that both Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — both likely rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — expressed strong skepticism for the United States’ continued commitment to helping Ukraine fend off a Russian invasion.

Advertisement

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, has remained steadfastly opposed to the bill, though he was not present for Wednesday’s final vote on the legislation. McConnell has been absent since he fell and suffered a concussion and a broken rib at a private dinner early this month.

“I am opposed to Congress sunsetting any military force authorizations in the Middle East,” McConnell said in a statement Tuesday. “Our terrorist enemies aren’t sunsetting their war against us. And when we deploy our servicemembers in harm’s way, we need to supply them with all the support and legal authorities that we can.”

Senator Tammy Duckworth, Democrat of Illinois, a combat veteran who lost both legs when her Black Hawk helicopter was hit by small-arms fire in the Iraq War, applauded the bill’s passage Wednesday.

“If we choose to send our finest into battle, then we need to debate and vote to do so based on current conditions,” Duckworth said in a statement. “I’m proud that today the Senate finally voted to repeal these decades-old AUMFs so we can start honoring our troops in the way they deserve, and I hope the House will move quickly to get this to President Biden’s desk.”

In the House, several Republican and Democratic lawmakers have already publicly expressed support for the legislation. Shortly after the Senate passage of the bill Wednesday, Representative Pat Ryan, Democrat of New York, , an Iraq War veteran, called on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, to bring the bill to the House floor immediately “on behalf of all veterans who served and sacrificed in these wars.”

Advertisement

Both conservative and liberal organizations — from Heritage Action to Common Defense — have similarly urged the House to follow the Senate’s lead and pass the bill.

McCarthy has said he would support repealing the 1991 and 2002 authorizations, as long as they did not touch a separate 2001 authorization enacted after the Sept. 11 attacks “to prevent any future acts of international terrorism against the United States.” In an 86-9 vote, the Senate last week soundly rejected an amendment to the bill by Senator Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky,that would have repealed the 2001 authorization.

“I still want to take actions if there are terrorists anywhere around the world,” McCarthy told reporters March 21 at a GOP retreat in Florida. “If we’re keeping that one [2001] AUMF and removing another one, that’s personally where I am.”

The Senate also rejected last week an amendment by Senator Lindsey O. Graham, Republican of South Carolina, that would have provided for more targeted authority under the 2002 authorization.

The House most recently voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for military force in Iraq in 2021, with all but one Democrat voting in support. While 49 Republicans helped pass the bill then, many from the moderate and hard-right wings of the conference, a majority of Republicans opposed the measure, arguing at the time that ending existing AUMFs could weaken the United States’ posture in responding to current, more modern threats. The bill was introduced in the Senate that year but never received a floor vote.