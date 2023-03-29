More students veering off, rather than heading off to college

Having been a part of these initiatives from the beginning, I was disappointed to see the results of the most recent report (“Fewer BPS graduates heading to college,” Page A1, March 23). At the same time, it’s telling us that it’s time to think differently, not only about how we support students to succeed on the traditional four-year college path but also about what we consider post-secondary success. This report is telling us that we need to double down and get serious about supporting alternative post-secondary options.

Since 2008, when the first Boston Public Schools college success study came out, we have been pouring philanthropic dollars into college success initiatives. We have expanded existing programs, started new ones, and attempted countless coordination efforts.

BPS data are telling stakeholders to rethink the post-secondary path, in a big way

Employers are telling us the same thing. They are looking at their never-ending list of vacancies and rethinking qualifications, dropping college degree requirements and starting their own job training programs.

Rather than being disappointed by the results in this report, we should take them as the push we need to change the structures and thinking around post-secondary success as we know it, for real this time.

Miriam Rubin

Boston





The article “Fewer BPS graduates heading to college” underscores the fact that young people are questioning the value of a college degree more than ever before. The college-for-all mentality is outdated, and it’s beyond time to increase acceptance of all education-to-career options, including career and technical education, apprenticeships, and entrepreneurships. There also needs to be greater access to blended high school pathways that include early college opportunities so that young people are well positioned to make informed, confident decisions to achieve their post-high school goals. Kids need to know all of their options.

To this end, our recent report, “A Universe of Possibilities: Education to Career Pathways for the Future of Work,” maps some of the most innovative training and education opportunities for people ages 18 to 25, based on data gathered on more than 400 education-to-career pathways across the country.

Let’s create a society in which we embrace expanded pathways to success that are as diverse as the people who make up our workforce. Doing so will provide equitable opportunities for economic mobility, good-paying jobs, and financial stability.

Jean Eddy

CEO

American Student Assistance

Boston





Can’t blame some kids for looking at the cost of college and saying: Nope

Has it occurred to anybody that some of these kids may have heard of all the college graduates in the so-called “higher-paying jobs” that still don’t make enough money to pay off their student loans?

After all, one does not pay for college with student loans. One postpones paying for college by borrowing the money.

James W. Slack

Lexington