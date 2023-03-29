We can boost diversity without pitting teachers against one another

Massachusetts hasn’t seen widespread teacher layoffs in decades. Yet in its March 17 editorial the Globe supports a solution looking for a problem that would undermine teacher job security by advocating the weighing of factors other than seniority (“Where’s the urgency to fix Massachusetts’ longstanding teacher diversity problem?”). Instead, we should be expanding successful programs that are designed to attract and retain diverse educators who bring necessary skills to the classroom.

In the city of Salem, for example, bilingual teachers move a step up in the salary scale and get a stipend each year, and educators who are graduates of the Salem Public Schools start at a higher step.