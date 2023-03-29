At BC High, the Brothers Rice — Brody and Marshall — expect to follow the example of their older brother, Carter, and play key roles for the Eagles

As one of three siblings born 22 months apart, the midfielder is used to close competition with and against his brothers, Carter and Marshall , no matter what sport they’re playing.

When Brody Rice gets into a battle for a ground ball, the BC High senior is tough to beat.

Committed to playing football at Colby, senior Brody Rice is a physical presence in the midfield for BC High.

The eldest, Carter (’21) had a standout lacrosse career at BC High and is currently excelling at Syracuse, but it was Brody who got his brothers into the game around third grade. All three followed in the footsteps of their father, Jamie (’88), by attending BC High, and Carter played a key role in winning a state title in 2018.

Advertisement

When Marcus Craigwell was hired as the head coach at BC High the next spring, he was thrilled to learn there were two more Rice brothers in the pipeline.

“It’s exciting because you know with their older brother, they look up to him, they’ll try to emulate him, so we’re going to get similar products,” Craigwell said of Brody (’23) and Marshall (’24).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“They’re like carbon copies of each other. They have certain mannerisms and tendencies that are just like Carter, but they also bring a different style to our team. Carter’s more of a speedster and an offensive mind, whereas Brody and Marshall play defense heavily. So they definitely have different roles on the team, but equal impact.”

Growing up in Milton, the brothers played in football, baseball, and youth lacrosse leagues, along with endless informal competitions in their neighborhood. They were so close in age that their friends would often stop by looking for a game, and take whatever Rice brother was available, remembers their mom, Bridget.

“ ‘We’re going to rely on that whole family to do a lot this year.’ BC High lacrosse coach Marcus Craigwell, on the expected impact of senior Brody Rice and junior Marshall Rice

When the spring season was cancelled in 2020, the Rice brothers trained together at Blue Hills Reservation and at their home gym, and in 2021, they finally got to play on the same line at the varsity level during a first-round state tournament win over Newton North.

Advertisement

“It was really cool to be on the field with my brother,” said Marshall. “Me and Brody were always on same team growing up, but we never really got to play with Carter.”

Like their father — a standout football player at BC High and Harvard — Marshall and Brody are looking to play football at the next level. They led the Eagles in both touchdowns and interceptions this past fall and Brody is committed to play football at Colby.

That physicality should prove invaluable for a BC High lacrosse squad that has made six of the last seven D1 state finals, and returns a wealth of offensive talent, but has historically struggled to win faceoff battles.

“We’re going to rely on that whole family to do a lot this year,” said Craigwell, noting that both brothers will play a lot as faceoff wings.

“If we need a goal, Brody will push, if we need a stop Marshall will defend, if we need a clear, or a ground ball off the wing, either of them can handle it. We need a lot of minutes from them, and I trust them to maintain their energy throughout the game.”

“ ‘At the end of the day, we’re all brothers, and we support each other when we need it.’ Brody Rice, on the relationship he shares with his older brother, Carter, and younger brother, Marshall

While Carter has been making an immediate impact as an underclassmen at Syracuse, he tries to live stream all of his brothers games, then call to offer pointers. Brody and Marshall are also keeping tabs on their older brother, and the discourse has helped them all continue to improve.

Advertisement

“We’re definitely pretty competitive with each other,” Brody said. “We’re always pushing each other to be the best we can. I’ve learned a lot from Carter, and Marshall is probably the smartest player out of all of us. At the end of the day, we’re all brothers, and we support each other when we need it.”

Junior Marshall Rice is a key cog for a BC High squad that has played in six of the past seven Division 1 finals. Enzo Serio

Quick sticks

⋅ The usual suspects lead the way as state title contenders with the season opening this weekend. St. John’s Prep and BC High could meet in the Division 1 state final for a third straight season, while Hingham, Acton-Boxborough, and Lincoln-Sudbury are ready to challenge those Catholic Conference powers. Billerica is among the favorites in D2 after losing a heartbreaker to Longmeadow in the final last spring. Medfield and Norwell are prime contenders in D3, with the defending champion Clippers returning senior captains John Mullen, Ryan Daly, and Austin Shea. Norwell opens the season with matchups against Sandwich, Cohasset, and Dover-Sherborn, three of the top teams eyeing a D4 state title.

▪ Many Independent School League teams have started their seasons with out-of-state games, and the action heats up Saturday with defending champion Nobles hosting ISL rival Governor’s Academy. Belmont Hill, St. Sebastian’s, and Thayer Academy should also be in the mix.

▪ Former BC High standout Will Bowen, a 6-foot-3-inch, 220-pound defender who is a grad student at Georgetown, was named to the Inside Lacrosse First Team Media All-American list for 2023. Bowen, the Globe’s Division 1 Player of the Year in 2018, earned a degree in business administration in 2021 from North Carolina, where he played two seasons. No. 99 in your program, was the 2022 USILA William C. Schmeisser Award winner as the outstanding defender for the Big East champion.

Advertisement

▪ A number of college commitments from area juniors: Andrew Matarese (Middlesex) and Josh Heaney (Phillips Andover) to Lafayette, along with Will Morse (Norwell / UMass), Declan Lee (Cohasset / University of Maryland- Baltimore County), Charles Maraganis (Dracut / Marist), Jimmy Son (Acton-Boxborough / Providence).

Games to watch

Saturday, Norwell at Sandwich, 12 p.m. — The defending Division 3 champion Clippers open with a gauntlet, beginning Saturday against D4 finalist Sandwich, continuing with a tough South Shore League test at Cohasset (Tuesday), and rolling on with a showdown at Dover-Sherborn (Thursday).

Tuesday, Hingham at Needham, 4 p.m. — The season kicks off in earnest on April 4 with a slew of excellent matchups, including a premier nonleague bout between the Harbormen and Rockets, two perennial state title contenders.

Tuesday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Concord-Carlisle, 4:30 p.m. — Former Dual County League rivals will sharpen their swords with a tough opener. This is a nonleague matchup now that L-S is playing an independent schedule.

Tuesday, St. John’s Prep at Xaverian, 6 p.m. — The two-time defending Division 1 state champs open with a Catholic Conference road tilt against a Hawks team that became much more dangerous when Maryland commit Henry Hasselbeck transferred from Belmont Hill in the offseason.

Advertisement

Tuesday, Billerica at Dracut, 7 p.m. — Brock Desmarais looks to win the faceoff battle for Dracut against a loaded Billerica squad that is fresh off a run to the Division 2 state final.

Correspondent Zach Lyons contributed to this story.