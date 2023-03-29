EMass boys’ lacrosse: Two-time All-American Jimmy Ayers of St. John’s Prep headlines Players to Watch

James Carroll, BC High — Most long-stick midfielders are tasked with playing defense, clearing the ball, and setting up the offense in transition, but Carroll went beyond the call of duty with several goals during a stellar junior season.

Jimmy Ayers, St. John’s Prep — The Johns Hopkins-bound senior totaled 55 goals and 29 assists while leading the Eagles to a second straight Division 1 title last season. The two-time All-American is the engine for an elite Eagles offense.

There is no shortage of talent across the MIAA boys’ lacrosse landscape heading into the 2023 season, with all four of the Globe’s Players of the Year set to return from their senior campaigns. Here is a closer look at 10 of the top players to watch.

Ryan Cho, Acton-Boxborough — With a rocket shot that few can rival in the state, the UMass Lowell commit netted 50 goals during his junior campaign and will be looking to improve on that number as a senior.

Luka Davis, Franklin — Another unstoppable attacking force in a Franklin uniform, the Boston University-bound senior was named Hockomock MVP last fall on the football field.

Scott Einarson, Billerica — After tallying a program-record 350 saves last season while stopping 74 percent of shots on net, the MVC MVP returns to try and lead Billerica back to the Division 2 state final for another shot at glory.

Robbie Granara, Reading — The 6-foot-1-inch lefty attack led the Rockets to the D2 state semifinals with a whopping 67 goals and 30 assists, adding to a two-year tally of 154 points as a sophomore and junior.

William Harrop, Old Colony — Last season, Harrop racked up a whopping 13 goals in a 23-4 win over Bishop Connolly on his way to a state-record 139 goals and Mayflower MVP honors.

Payton Kender, Nauset — Few can match the midfielder’s blazing speed from end to end, an asset that helped Nauset reach new heights last season with a 16-3 record.

John Mullen, Norwell — The South Shore League MVP won 80 percent of faceoffs and scored 20 goals with 18 assists while leading Norwell to a Division 3 state title last season. Few can match up with the Syracuse-bound senior at the faceoff X.

Charlie Packard, Hingham — The 6-foot-1 midfielder does it all for the Harbormen, and is coming off a stellar junior campaign in which he tallied 36 goals and 37 assists during a run to the D1 state semifinals.

Zachary Lyons can be reached at zach.lyons@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ZachLyons_.